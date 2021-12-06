ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back In NYC: Genesis Bring Their Reunion (And Farewell?) To MSG

By Ryan Leas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, Genesis’ The Last Domino? tour hit New York City for the first of two shows at Madison Square Garden. Like Collins’ post-retirement Not Dead Yet tour, the current Genesis run comes with changes and caveats. For years now, Collins has openly discussed that he can’t play drums anymore. Instead,...

thecomedybureau.com

Jen Kirkman: OK, Gen-X Album Taping (in NYC)

Jen Kirkman has not performed in Brooklyn since 2019 – that’s all about to change! Catch a residency of five shows where one of those nights (…Or a little of all, who cares! You don’t need to know!) Jen will be recording her latest comedy album “Ok, Gen-X” to be released in 2022. This is Jen’s only headlining tour date in 2021 and her first since hiding in her home all of 2020 .
brooklynvegan.com

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on tour (NYC this month)

Jeff Goldblum and his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are back on the road, with select dates between now and the spring around the U.S. He plays Los Angeles tonight (12/1) at The Sun Rose West (tickets), and will be in NYC in just a couple weeks for a return visit to Le Poisson Rouge on December 17 (tickets).
Stereogum

Anaïs Mitchell – “Brooklyn Bridge”

Anaïs Mitchell — Hadestown creator, Bonny Light Horseman member, prolific branch of the 37d03d family tree — will release her first solo album in more than a decade this winter. Mitchell’s self-titled solo LP is dropping in January, and she shared its lead single “Bright Star” back in October. Today comes a second advance track, a breathtakingly beautiful ballad called “Brooklyn Bridge.”
Stereogum

Kevin Johansen & David Byrne – “Last Night I Was Dreaming With You”

Argentinian singer-songwriter Kevin Johansen has recorded “Last Night I Was Dreaming With You,” a new English version of his 2007 hit “Anoche Soñé Contigo,” in collaboration with the legendary David Byrne. In a statement, the former Talking Heads frontman explains:. I’ve been a fan of Kevin’s for many many years....
MUSIC
SFGate

Genesis Brings Prog-Pop Pomp and Circumstance to Possible Farewell Tour: Concert Review

For the three central members of Genesis, all 70 years of age and older, to title their latest concert showcase “The Last Domino? Tour” — with lead vocalist Phil Collins nestled into a chair — shows that the prog-pop ensemble has a black comic streak up its sleeves. But the tour is no joke. To see and hear Collins triumph as a stage presence and vocalist at Genesis’ Dec. 2 tour stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was a feat to behold. After being operated on for nerve damage, Collins no longer drums or walks without a cane’s assistance. To that end, he performs, soloing on tambourine and singing while sitting in a chair at stage’s center. And while that may seem restrictive, Collins not only manages but thrives as a vocalist — sort of amazing when you consider that singing while seated is not usually advantageous to breath control or soaring melody. Yet sing out Collins did, with powerfully devilish charm and poignantly determined vocal twists on his side.
MUSIC
thecomedybureau.com

Hideout Comedy (in NYC)

The wildly popular Hideout Comedy has come to New York City! Started in Boston in 2015, this comedy show has featured some of the absolute BEST stand-up comics working today. These comedians are all pros, many having had their comedy featured places like Comedy Central, Funny or Die, HBO, Netflix, and more!
Billboard

Ye Is Bringing Music Back to the L.A. Coliseum (And They’ve Got a Place For Him to Stay)

There’s a rare chance for rain on Thursday (Dec. 9) in Los Angeles, but regardless of the weather, music fans are expected to fill the stands at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since the pandemic for a once-in-a-lifetime show. Ye (known as Kanye West for most of his career) & Drake have famously squashed their long-running feud in order to come together for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which Coliseum director of booking and partnerships Teresa Guy says is an incredible event to bring music back to the historic landmark.
Stereogum

Stream Bruiser Brigade Member J.U.S’ New Album GoFundMe Corvette

Earlier this year, Danny Brown quietly launched his label Bruiser Brigade Records, and he spent the entire year releasing deeply solid rap records from all the different members of the crew. That whole campaign started in January with the release of the excellently titled GOD GOKU JAY-Z, the album from the Detroit rapper J.U.S. This past weekend, J.U.S released another album, and it’s also got a great title.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
SignalsAZ

Band Reunion Tours Have Never Been Hotter — Here’s What’s Coming

​If there’s been one comfort as a result of the pandemic, it’s that many of our most beloved bands from the ’60s through the ’90s have reunited and are hitting the road again (some who never broke up, like the Rolling Stones, are also returning to stages). Whether it’s the punk-era glam of Blondie, the prog-rock kings from Genesis, the blue-eyed soul of the Doobie Brothers, or the soulful pairing of TLC, we’re talking full-on nostalgia and grownup fun. ​
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Sebastian Bach Changes Skid Row Lyrics Live

Sebastian Bach applauded a fan who noticed he changed the homophobic lyrics to Skid Row's 1989 song "Sweet Little Sister" in concert. The second track off Skid Row's self-titled 1989 debut album features the lyrics: "The petting's getting heavy, got my tongue in her ear / Her friend is doing time for kicking ass on a queer." For years, Bach has changed the second line to "Her friend is doing time for knocking over a beer."
MUSIC
Stereogum

Runnner – “Colors” (Sun June Cover)

Los Angeles musician Noah Weinman, who puts out music as Runnner, has released a cover of Sun June’s “Colors,” the closing track from the Austin band’s 2021 album Somewhere. Both artists are part of the Run For Cover family, and Weinman even got Sun June’s Laura Colwell to sing some backing vocals on this cover of her own song. Earlier this year, Runnner released their debut album for RFC, Always Repeating. Check out the cover of “Colors” below.
Stereogum

MFnMelo & Squeak – “Mood Swing” (Feat. Pivot Gang)

In August, Squeak, a DJ and producer who was part of the Chicago rap crew Pivot Gang, died at the age of 26. Shortly before his death, Squeak and the Pivot Gang rapper MFnMelo released the collaborative EP #EnRoute. Now, MFnMelo is getting ready toe release a deluxe edition of #EnRoute, and it’ll be the first posthumous release from Squeak.
MUSIC
NME

The Beach Boys announce 2022 London Royal Albert Hall show

The Beach Boys have announced details of a huge London show for next summer – get all the details below. The legendary band will play the Royal Albert Hall on June 24 next year as part of their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour. The...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Radiohead Side-Project The Smile’s Surprise Performance On Instagram

Earlier this year, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood formed a new band called the Smile alongside drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. They had their first-ever performance during a Glastonbury livestream back in May. When Godrich was asked about the group a couple months ago, he revealed that they’ve finished an album and noted that it’s “not a rock record.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Travis Play Their 2001 Classic “Side” On Corden

The softly pretty Scottish post-Britpop greats Travis are still making quality music to this day — they released a new album called 10 Songs just last year — but currently they’re rolling out a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2001 album The Invisible Band. (We didn’t run a retrospective on that one, but perhaps you’d enjoy our take on 1999’s The Man Who?)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream A New Indie Neil Young Tribute Album Feat. Another Michael, Whitney Ballen, Ben Seretan, & Various Pinegrove Members

To Sample & Hold – A Benefit Tribute To The Songs Of Neil Young is exactly what it sounds like. The Albany indie-folk band Blue Ranger corralled a bunch of likeminded artists to cover Shakey’s songs in support of Free Food Fridge Albany, an organization that combats food insecurity in the area. Among the performers who contributed songs are Another Michael, Whitney Ballen, Ben Seretan, Thank You Thank You (whose recent single you should really check out), and several current and former members of Pinegrove including Evan Stephens Hall, Sam Skinner, and Jodi (aka Nick Levine, whose recent debut album you should really check out). There are 27 genre-jumping tracks in total, all of them reinterpretations of Neil Young songs. Stream the comp below and consider buying it here to help feed hungry people.
MUSIC
Stereogum

This Week’s Callin Me Maybe: An Interview With Sylvan Esso

In case you missed last week’s debut episode, Callin Me Maybe is a new interactive talk show Stereogum is hosting on the Callin app. It’s sort of like a podcast, sort of like a live audio chat, sort of like a call-in radio show. We’re learning as we go; talking with everyone about their favorite albums of 2021 last week was a blast.
MUSIC

