Back In NYC: Genesis Bring Their Reunion (And Farewell?) To MSG

For the three central members of Genesis, all 70 years of age and older, to title their latest concert showcase “The Last Domino? Tour” — with lead vocalist Phil Collins nestled into a chair — shows that the prog-pop ensemble has a black comic streak up its sleeves. But the tour is no joke. To see and hear Collins triumph as a stage presence and vocalist at Genesis’ Dec. 2 tour stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was a feat to behold. After being operated on for nerve damage, Collins no longer drums or walks without a cane’s assistance. To that end, he performs, soloing on tambourine and singing while sitting in a chair at stage’s center. And while that may seem restrictive, Collins not only manages but thrives as a vocalist — sort of amazing when you consider that singing while seated is not usually advantageous to breath control or soaring melody. Yet sing out Collins did, with powerfully devilish charm and poignantly determined vocal twists on his side.

