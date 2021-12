Each year during the fall months, the DeSoto Civic Garden Club members of the horticulture committee refurbish the planter boxes at the I-55 Welcome Center near Hernando. During this time, the club members usually plant a variety of flowers at the entranceway that are colorful such as pansies which can withstand the onslaught of cooler weather. These plants which are easily seen can be admired by all who visit the Welcome Center. By continuing this seasonal project, many beautification projects such as these can be enjoyed by all who visit the center.

HERNANDO, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO