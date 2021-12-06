ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron may not be more dangerous than other variants, early hospital report suggests

By Hannah Seo
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJgyI_0dFSCh4O00 An illustration of coronavirus particles. CDC

Preliminary clinical data from South Africa suggest that the COVID-19 Omicron variant may be less dangerous than initially feared.

The South African Medical Research Council posted a report on Saturday outlining early Omicron cases from several hospitals. They found that patients infected with the Omicron strain tended to have less severe disease—most of the hospitalized patients did not need supplemental oxygen, a few developed COVID pneumonia, and fewer still required intensive care.

“The signals are a bit encouraging” but Omicron’s risk profile is still incomplete, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Sunday. More clinical data from around the world will need to be assessed for epidemiologists to get a true sense of where Omicron stands in relation to other variants. “Clearly, in South Africa, Omicron has a transmission advantage,” Fauci added, “although it’s too early to make any definitive statements about it, thus far it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it.”

The South African report is based on limited data, however. It included just 166 patients, most of whom were admitted to hospitals for reasons unrelated to COVID-19—their infections were only found because those hospitals are testing all incoming patients for the coronavirus. Many did not have respiratory symptoms and stayed at the hospital for a relatively short time. Vaccination status was not reported for all of the patients.

“We’re just not seeing the number of patients that have been seen in previous surges who are seriously ill, even this soon into the surge,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy, told STAT , adding that he is “impressed by the relative lack of severe illness” with Omicron so far.

[Related: Flight bans won’t stop Omicron ]

Data from the South African report show that the patients included tended to skew younger, which the report’s authors write could be a vaccination effect, “as 57 percent of people over the age of 50 have been vaccinated in the province compared to 34 percent in the 18-to-49-year group.”

Although Omicron appears to produce milder disease, scientists will need to study the effects of Omicron in different demographics, Marion Koopmans, head of virology at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, told STAT . “Only once we have seen this spread across age groups, we will be able to tell,” she said.

Omicron has been detected in at least 16 states and at least 45 nations worldwide. Nevertheless, the Delta variant still seems to be the primary cause for concern, making up the majority of severe cases in the US—despite Omicron’s high transmissibility.

Omicron may have picked up genetic materials from the virus that causes the common cold in humans, resulting in the variant’s high contagiousness. A preprint, non-peer-reviewed study from a Massachusetts-based firm says that Omicron’s genetic code contains a sequence shared with the cold virus—a sequence that no other coronavirus variant seems to contain.

“By virtue of Omicron adopting this insertion … it is essentially taking a leaf out of the seasonal coronaviruses’ page, which [explains] … how it lives and transmits more efficiently with human beings,” Venky Soundararajan, a biological engineer at Nference who co-wrote the study, told The Washington Post .

Comments / 5

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Anthony Fauci
kacu.org

5 states have now reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant

At least nine cases of the omicron variant have now been identified in five states across the U.S. On Thursday, health officials in Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York all reported new cases of the highly mutated strain of the coronavirus, one day after the first domestic case of the variant was discovered in California.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Medical Research#Covid#Cnn#South African#Stat
CBS News

New coronavirus variant could be more dangerous than Delta variant

The world is racing to contain and understand a fast-spreading and potentially more dangerous variant of the coronavirus. On Friday, a World Health Organization panel named the variant Omicron, after it was first detected in South Africa. It has already been found in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong. The news prompted a wave of new international travel restrictions, including in the United States. Debora Patta reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

70 Percent of Hospitalized Omicron Patients Have This in Common

Now spreading in more than 40 countries, the Omicron variant has quickly made its way around the world. This new version of the virus has caused concern among virus experts for a number of reasons. Its ability to spread so fast has many worried that Omicron will dominate the globe in the same way that Delta did, potentially even outcompeting that variant. And a large number of mutations also has experts nervous that the Omicron variant will bypass much of the protection afforded by existing vaccines. But while it will take weeks to make any definitive determinations on the latest COVID variant, researchers are already comparing data among hospitalized Omicron patients to find commonalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
Netherlands
HuffingtonPost

What Are The Most Common Symptoms Of The Omicron Variant Right Now?

World health leaders are warning that omicron, the new COVID variant discovered in late November, could cause a global surge in new cases with “severe consequences.” Researchers around the world are working tirelessly to learn everything they can about this newest iteration of the virus, which boasts a “Frankenstein mix” of mutations, including more than 30 on the all-important spike protein.
SCIENCE
wtae.com

Doctors say omicron COVID-19 variant could spread the fastest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a half dozen major variants of COVID-19, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say omicron will likely spread the fastest, possibly twice as fast as delta but the illness may not be as severe as the delta variant. "They may be a little...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Variant May Be "Worse Than Nearly Anything Else About" Warn Scientists

- It can be tempting to think of medical discoveries and developments as a kind of to-do list. You know – first, we eradicate smallpox, then we find a vaccine for polio, then we cure cancer, and then we’re done. In reality, it’s often more of a never-ending tug of war between humanity and diseases. Along comes a new virus, and so scientists develop a treatment to thwart it – only for the virus to evolve a way to beat that treatment, and the whole thing starts all over again. We’ve already seen that happen with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – in fact, at this point 99 percent of COVID-19 infections aren’t from even the original virus at all, they’re from the Delta variant.
SCIENCE
Palm Beach Daily News

Is it the flu, a cold, or the omicron variant? How to know, and when to get tested for COVID

Sneezing? Feeling congested? Coughing? Are these signs of flu season, a cold or allergies, or are they symptoms of COVID-19's rapidly spreading omicron variant? (Or delta, delta's still out there...) Without testing, it is difficult to determine whether the congestion is more than the flu, but either way, don't panic, say medical experts, just take proper...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

Popular Science

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy