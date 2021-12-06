ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick Sends Khloe Kardashian Flowers Amid Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby News: ‘I Love You’

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
Moral support? Scott Disick sent Khloé Kardashian flowers amid news that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly welcomed baby No. 3 with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nicholas.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou. Thank you,” the Good American founder, 37, captioned a close-up photo of pink flowers via Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 5.

Scott’s sweet gesture comes just days after Tristan’s paternity suit went viral. Maralee claims the baby was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in a child support lawsuit obtained by Life & Style. At the time, the father of two, who shares daughter True with Khloé and son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, was still in a relationship with the former E! personality.

Prior to giving birth, Maralee was spotted with a baby bump in Los Angeles, per photos released by Daily Mail on Friday, December 3. Maralee was pregnant with a son, the publication reported.

Since Khloé and Tristian went public with their relationship in September 2016, the former flames have been involved in several cheating scandals. Most notably, the Canada native hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Throughout all the drama, Khloé has leaned a lot on Scott, 38. “He’s extremely protective over her and doesn’t want to see her get hurt again,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Scott knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn Khloé to steer clear.”

Although Scott and Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, are no longer romantically involved, he’s still a part of the family — even after the Poosh.com founder, 42, announced her engagement to Travis Barker in October.

“He’s always been close to Kris. He truly thinks of her as a second mom,” a separate source revealed to Us Weekly at the time, referring to Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner. “He’s also very close to Khloé. The Kardashians will always be family to him.”

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. The New York native is currently single following his split from model Amelia Gray Hamlin in September.

Comments / 6

