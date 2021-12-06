ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

The Future is Electric

By Caroline Stanton
Inquirer and Mirror
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of Nantucket Today magazine. It is a clear-skied Thursday afternoon in the Mission District of San Francisco. Ben Parker is sitting at a table in a Mexican restaurant called Chuy’s Fiestas talking about the path between finding an idea, shaping that idea,...

mitechnews.com

Mary Barra: America’s Launching Pad For An All-Electric Future

DETROIT – Nearly 20 years ago, when I had the privilege of being the plant manager at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, I could not have imagined the role it would someday play in charting the future of transportation. Over the past several months, we retooled this facility with the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The $400 Million Federal Push to Steer Texas Drivers Toward an Electric Future

The U.S. has never been more serious about transitioning to clean energy on roadways. But is Texas serious about it?. According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, a Biden administration plan aims to shift 50% of passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. to electric vehicles by 2030, rather than cars and trucks running on fossil fuels. To accomplish this, the administration has pushed legislation providing a slew of tax credits for EV purchases as well as funding for infrastructure.
DALLAS, TX
insideevs.com

AAA Infographic Educates Members Ahead Of An Electric Car Future

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CBS Boston

I-Team: Homeowners Experience Long Delays Getting Promised Mass Save Rebates For Heat Pumps

BOSTON (CBS) — John Semas is thrilled with his new energy-efficient heat pumps he installed in his Norfolk home back in 2020. “I love it. It’s a great system,” he said. Semas says the new system saves him hundreds of dollars a month on his heating and cooling costs. Michael Kozuch installed heat pumps in his Provincetown condo to help reduce his carbon footprint and to add air conditioning, which he didn’t have before. “It’s extremely efficient. The cooling and heating works perfectly,” Kozuch said. Heat pumps work by pulling heat from the outside air and using that energy to heat the home....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

The Rarest Types Of Weather On Earth

Earth’s climate systems are extraordinarily complex, producing every moment of the day weather and climate conditions of all varieties. Predicting the weather even a few days into the future remains an imperfect science riddled with challenges only made larger by climate change.  24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of 22 rare weather events. We concentrated […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Climate tech’s newest unicorn makes chemicals from sugar, not fossil fuels

At a new industrial plant making chemicals in Houston, what you might notice first is what isn’t there. “You’ll notice that there’s no wastewater discharge, or air emissions, and that the entire plant is run off electricity rather than giant coal-fired burners,” says Sean Hunt, chief technology officer of Solugen, the startup that built the plant.
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

Powering Your Holiday With Solar

The holidays have arrived, and only a Grinch would let December pass without putting up some lights. But between the lights on the trees, roofs, walkways, yards and home, a sneakily large electricity bill often lies on the other side of the New Year. So, how much additional electricity do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

