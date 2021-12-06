Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for two years on Monday after being found guilty of incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules -- in a ruling that drew swift international condemnation.
A special court initially sentenced the 76-year-old Nobel laureate to four years in prison, but she was partially "pardoned" hours later by the junta chief, who halved the sentence to two years.
Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.
She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud, and faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts.
