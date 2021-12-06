Cleveland Clinic updates visitation policy

(WJW) – Cleveland Clinic announced Monday it is updating its visitation policy for all Ohio locations.

Changes include:

One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for patients in the Emergency Department.

One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for all inpatients. The visitor may be different each day.

Visitors to inpatients can only enter the building once each day. Visitors cannot leave the building and then return for a separate visit later that same day. A different visitor can only replace them the following day.

Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19 are permitted to visit a patient if it has been at least 10 days since testing positive.

If a visitor has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 : If they are not fully vaccinated, they can visit a patient 14 days after exposure. If they are vaccinated and asymptomatic, they can visit a patient with proof of vaccination.



The new guidelines go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Visitation hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask at all times, pass a COVID-19 health screening and sanitize their hands.

More information here .

