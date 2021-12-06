ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Fast start propels Cowboys past Smoky Valley 68-52

By Brad Anderson Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago
The Abilene Cowboys Basketball team opened the season at home with a convincing win against the Smoky Valley Vikings. The Cowboys came out on fire scoring 29 points in the first quarter. Multiple Cowboys would end up scoring in the fast paced quarter. Abilene’s five starters in Kaleb Becker, Cooper Wildey, Braden Adams, Brax Fisher, and Grant Waite all would score points in the opening quarter. The Cowboys ended up hitting 5 of their teams 3 pointers in the first quarter, in which three of them were made by Junior Triston Cottone. Cottone coming off the bench, would score 11 total points in the first quarter. Also scoring in the quarter, by way of an exciting dunk on a turnover was Sophomore backup post player Thomas McClendon. “We came out amped up and ready to go. “ Our defense was great, and that’s what helped us get such a fast start” said Head Coach Erik Graefe. Abilene

The Cowboys would then somewhat cool off, and be limited to just 9 points in the second quarter. Kaleb Becker would score 6 of those points during the quarter, giving Abilene the lead at halftime 38-23

Opening the second half, the Cowboys would eventually extend their lead to a game high 20 points with a score of 53-33. During the quarter, Cooper Wildey would hit a couple of 3 pointers, and Kaleb Becker would add 5 points. for the Cowboys

Abilene would go on to finish strong in the fourth quarter with both Becker and Cottone attacking the basket often and earning free throws. The Cowboys would then hold off Smoky Valley for a 68-52 win. “Defensively everybody got after it tonight. Triston and Kaleb both were great at scoring tonight, and Cooper rebounded like crazy. We have great depth, and we have a lot of kids that can do good things. .” said Coach Graefe.

The Cowboys had three players score in double figures in Cottone with 19, Becker with 18, and Wildey with 10

Smoky Valley was led in scoring by Karsen Phil with 19, Lukas Apel with 13, and Haven Lysell-Stewart with 10

Abilene now 1-0 goes on the road next Tuesday at Rock Creek

Abilene Scoring: J. West 2, G. Waite 4, T. Cottone 19, B. Fisher 7, C. Wildey 10, K. Becker 18, T. McClendon 6, B. Adams 2

Smoky Valley: Apel 13, Phil 19, Miller 6, Blanchet 3, Pickering 1, Lysell-Stewart 10

