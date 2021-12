As kids growing up watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas, we were supposed to take comfort in. the piety and altruism of the denizens of Whoville. It was a magical place where everyone holds hands and sings with happy upturned faces around the Christmas tree—even though they had all been robbed on Christmas Eve. It is a turn-the-other-cheek-and-forgive fable of redemption. Well, Cindy Lou Who is all grown up and splashes a highball of vodka and gin all over that treacle and sets it aflame. Matthew Lombardo’s script and Theater Wit‘s production of Who’s Holiday! is just the thing to get your holiday groove on.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO