With temps getting colder and driving conditions getting more and more dangerous with the high winds, always play some defense while driving. I spent Saturday and Sunday on the highway and it's always a gamble what you are going to see on the Illinois roadways. I was on 39 South for quite a while and then 55...Luckily it was pretty calm for the most part, with the occasional high speed moron racing against time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO