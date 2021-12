(CBS4) – There’s good news on the injury front for the Denver Broncos as they prepare to take on the Chiefs Sunday night. Vic Fangio said he saw Teddy Bridgewater Monday morning and the team’s quarterback looked fine. Bridgewater left Sunday’s game with the Chargers with a severe shin bruise. He returned to the game in the 2nd half with a noticeable limp. But it appears Teddy is recovering well and should be able to play in Kansas City.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO