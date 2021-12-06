ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Studio Visits: 404.zero

Cover picture for the articleIf going to a concert provides a release, witnessing the work of 404.zero is that of a reckoning. Comprised of members Kristina Karpysheva and Alexandr Letsius, the Russian duo push the boundaries of what is capable at the intersection of audio, visuals and architecture. The two achieve this by doing what...

harkeraquila.com

AP Art classes visit artist studio in San Francisco

Students from the AP Studio Art and Honors Directed Portfolio classes visited the former Naval Air Station in Alameda to explore artist Shawn Hibmacronan’s studio, taking in the sight of hundreds of metalworking tools and dozens of past projects displayed in his cavernous studio on Nov. 15. While the studio...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

AD100 / 2022: Studio Gang

Jeanne Gang reminds us that architecture is meant to serve a greater purpose, whether it’s connecting with surrounding communities, environments, or individuals. “Architecture creates the platform for human interaction and sets the tone for our social relationships,” says Gang. “But less noticed is how architecture mediates between people, environment, and even other species.”
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Ian Strange Pierces a Sydney House With Luminous Beams of Light

As part of his ‘LIGHT INTERVENTIONS’ series. Last time we visited Ian Strange, the multi-disciplinary artist punctured the walls of the Lyon HouseMuseum in Australia with a work titled, LIGHT INTERSECTIONS. As COVID forced many of us to stay within our home countries, the Brooklyn-and-Melbourne-based artist wasted no time by linking with local creatives to present LIGHT INTERSECTIONS II.
VISUAL ART
Atlanta Magazine

Studio Visit: Adelaide Tai liberates herself and others through art

For Adelaide Tai, her work always begins with a color palette. Color helps her get to the root of her emotions. When she pours the paint, she has no idea where it will go as it scurries across the canvas filled with whatever she’s releasing at the moment. After it settles, she covers the surface with metallic pigments and enamel.
ATLANTA, GA
wsau.com

Live Energy In Studio

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The second solo record of 1971 for Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher was a bit different than the first. He went into the studio and tried to capture more of a “live” sound to get a more high energy record. At times he succeeds.
ROCK MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Robert Irwin Illuminates Sprüth Magers Berlin

A new exhibition of sculptures and lighting fixtures. For over 60 years, Robert Irwin has illuminated the viewers awareness of their senses and surroundings. Known for his unassuming light sculptures, the contemporary American artist blurs the boundaries of art and architecture by freeing his work from the traditional boundaries of the canvas.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Harbor Hideaway / The Up Studio

Manufacturers: Fritz Hansen, Ann Sacks, Boffi, Marvin, FLOS, Riverhead Building Supply. Landscape Architecture: Bayview Landscape Architecture. Text description provided by the architects. Located in the centuries-old whaling village of Sag Harbor, NY, Harbor Hideaway is a single-family two-story residence. The property is situated in the center of a small peninsula and is one of the only lots in the neighborhood without direct water views. Although the instinct would be to design a new house to face the street, The Up Studio flipped the traditional orientation of the home to face the rear corner of the yard. This design decision created privacy from the street corner, immersed the family in greenery, and reclaimed previously obstructed water views.
ArchDaily

Botanical Installation / Studio Pippa

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ana Paula Roseo, Casa Certa, Dessine, Gravia, Hill House, LV Engenhaira, Multtoldos, Portobello Shop, Vansati, Vitral. Text description provided by the architects. While we faced the obstacles of the pandemic as citizens, we perceived as professionals, a notable and growing concern regarding our homes. The confinement showed us in practice, how quality environments impact our well-being and routine.
VISUAL ART
Place
Tokyo, JP
ArchDaily

Concrete Library / AGIT STUDIO

“The library house is reached through a 30-meter dead-end alley. The existence of this narrow and long alley alone seems to remind someone of romance and curiosity, and someone of unpredictable difficulties. The angle that the site can give is limited, so the picture does not show the solid library house sitting with the yard. As you inadvertently walk along the quietly open gate, the gradual experience of encountering a library house unexpectedly is real.“
ENTERTAINMENT
abc27.com

Studio Session : Frances Drost

Get in the holiday spirit with a Studio Session from Frances Drost. Here she is with an original song “Ride in the Sleigh”. Back again this year is Frances Drost’s holiday show “Portraits of White” a combination of original pieces and holiday classics don’t miss her performances at Messiah University later this month.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Review: L-ISA Studio

Over the past decade, artists have constantly looked for ways to bridge the gap between the studio and the stage. For many, this includes some form of using Ableton Live and a variety of setups. But how does one take it further, and create a truly immersive audio experience? Enter L-Acoustics L-ISA Studio software. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, users can perform groundbreaking performances utilizing spatial audio like never before. Although they are more known for their live audio setups, L-Acoustics decided they wanted to bring their immersive sound art to the masses, and thus, L-ISA Studio was born.
SOFTWARE
gridphilly.com

An independent studio prepares to release its first zero-waste, feature-length film

A 16-ounce mason jar filled with trash feels like a trophy to Emily Gallagher and Austin Elston, cofounders of Fishtown Films. It was the designated place for all waste produced during the creation of their first feature-length film, “Citywide.” Partners in life and in business, Gallagher, cinematographer and editor, and Elston, writer and director, have been committed to zero-waste filmmaking since 2016. Their queer romantic thriller about a wild night in Fishtown is set to be released in January 2022.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Rijksmuseum to Host Largest Vermeer Exhibition in 2023

But it may be the last time such a showing will be possible. In 1996, the Mauritshuis in The Hague presented the largest ever collection of Johannes Vermeer paintings ever. The event is still revered 23 years later and is being reawakened as Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum has announced its intention to host all the Vermeer paintings that are safe to travel.
MUSEUMS
IGN

The State of PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios has been busy as the PlayStation 5 closes out its first year Throughout 2021, Sony's collection of worldwide development teams has continued to turn out acclaimed hits, reinvigorate old franchises, and expand with a host of acquisitions and first-party publishing partnerships. Let's check in on the state of PlayStation's First-Party Studios. But first, a few notes. First off, we'll be focusing on PlayStation first-party studios only. So we won't be talking about studios developing third-party console exclusives or third-party partnerships, like those with Haven Studios, Demolition Games, and Firewalk Studios. Hey, we didn't cover Housemarque for this very reason the last time around, and since then they've been acquired by PlayStation, so never say never. Otherwise, we dig into the list of games PlayStation has on the way from its various studios: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are for sure on the way next year, plus Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, along with a huge slate of unannounced projects in the works. What could new studios like Housemarque and Bluepoint be working on next? What are the unrevealed new projects from Bend, Pixelopus, London Studio, and more? We dive into all the details we do, and don't, know about PlayStation's upcoming slate leading into 2022, as well as look back on what the last games every studio released were for the PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with Yizhang Qiang

Yes, we're calling it "In Studio A with" even though it took place across the street from IPR at the Music Center at Interlochen Center for the Arts. But IPR's Studio A is too small for the five timpani required to play the Concerto no. 1 for Timpani and Orchestra by William Kraft.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
hamilton.edu

Wellin Museum Open Studio

Create art in miniature and take your decorative skills to the next level with this card-making workshop at the Wellin Museum. Decorate cards for your friends, family, pets, acquaintances and more with stamps and paint pens on blank cards and envelopes we provide! Let your roommate know how grateful you are for their tolerance of your laundry mountain, or send your family an apology letter for gifting holiday socks for the third year in a row. The possibilities are endless!
CLINTON, NY
erienewsnow.com

Selfie Studio Opens in Erie

A new Erie business is banking its success of the popularity of selfies. Self Serv Selfies opened about a month ago in the Liberty Plaza. Co-owner Jerel Hicks says he got the idea for the selfie studio after seeing it in bigger cities like Las Vegas. He said it is...
ERIE, PA
ArchDaily

How Kwon von Glinow Designed Their Own Live/Work Space

Winston Churchill once said: "We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us." This quote almost seems written specifically for the architecture design firm Kwong von Glinow. Alison von Glinow and Lap Chi Kwong are married and partners in practice. For the last couple years, they’ve been designing and building their own live/work building in a northern neighborhood of Chicago called Edgewater. A model of the house lived in their dining room for months as they conceived of the house, making daily changes until it was constructed and they could move in. They shaped the design, now it shapes them. In this video, Kwong von Glinow takes us through this building — called the Ardmore House — and they explain how they designed it, what it’s like to live in, and how it has shaped their work since.
DESIGN
designboom.com

THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 for best communication goes to six n. five

SIX n. five AWARDED THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 GOLDEN MADONNINA. ezequiel pini, six n. five founder and winner of THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 in the category of ‘communication’ receives the golden madonnina trophy at his new studio in barcelona, spain. designboom visited the argentinian artist earlier this month and had the opportunity to talk with him about his personal aesthetic style, his balance between commercial works and purely artistic research, and how NFTs – ownership of digital artworks – are playing a big part in his current career.
DESIGN

