Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown announces winners of first-ever event
The first-ever Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown ended with a bang when fireworks went off after the winners were announced on Saturday. Started by Solid Rock Audio Video Owner Cory Frey, the competition pits local Clark Griswold wannabes against each other for cash prizes.
The prizes were donated by Solid Rock Audio Video, Almost Home Realty, JRI Hospitality, Ingermason Farms, Salina Country Club and The Farmhouse.
Visitors who dropped off food or monetary donations to the Abilene Area Food Bank got a map and ballot to select their favorite home. Frey and his team counted 194 ballots and Mayor Brandon Rein picked his four favorite light shows.
The winners are:
1st. Jarda Sutton - 1205 W 1st
2nd. Melissa Reynolds - 1003 N Walnut
3rd. Emily Engle - 103 NW 16th St
Mayor’s Choice Billy Hansen - 1006 Spruceway St
Mayor’s Choice Tori Murphy - 1215 NW 2nd
Mayor’s Choice Josh Summers - 201 NE 12th St
Mayor’s Choice Melinda Bruna - 1200 N Olive St
