TikTok, the extremely popular social media platform, has been around since 2016 but within the last couple of years has been picking up traction with more mainstream adoption and use. The platform now has over a billion active users, with over 130 million of those active users residing in the U.S., making it especially appealing for businesses to consider using as the next big thing to advertise their brand and attract new customers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO