ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Structure of Violence in America

kpfa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest: Patrick Blanchfield is a writer and journalist who writes about gun...

kpfa.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Williston Daily Herald

The best of America

While you’re giving thanks this week, take a moment to express your gratitude to the generous folks who are helping to receive and resettle Afghan refugees. They represent the very best of the American spirit: good-hearted and open-minded, a spirit that might flicker and fade in Washington, D.C., but that flourishes in communities across the country.
IMMIGRATION
thewildcattribune.com

Gabby Petito’s disappearance case is the most recent one that demonstrates the ‘slow violence’ that minority communities face in America

The Gabby Petito disappearance case has taken over American media, with many major news outlets focusing on the investigation’s numerous twists and turns. Many users on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have also donned their detective gear, relentlessly scouring Petito’s photos and videos for any clues. The case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Lloyd
The Atlantic

The Terrifying Future of the American Right

Rachel Bovard is one of the thousands of smart young Americans who flock to Washington each year to make a difference. She’s worked in the House and Senate for Republicans Rand Paul, Pat Toomey, and Mike Lee, was listed among the “Most Influential Women in Washington Under 35” by National Journal, did a stint at the Heritage Foundation, and is now policy director of the Conservative Partnership Institute, whose mission is to train, equip, and unify the conservative movement. She’s bright, cheerful, and funny, and has a side hustle as a sommelier. And, like most young people, she has absorbed the dominant ideas of her peer group.
U.S. POLITICS
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Violence begets violence

The acquittal verdict in the recent trial against a young Wisconsin man accused of killing two protesters and injuring another makes me want to know more. Just from watching the online videos, it appears that his actions were in self defense. When you have a AR-15 style rifle and someone is attempting to hit you with a skateboard and another holding a revolver in pursuit, fearful for your safety or life, you shoot to defend yourself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seattle Times

America, the ungovernable?

Even with so much evidence to the contrary, some media commentators cling to the creaky shibboleth that the “wisdom of the American people” is expressed in every election. Wisdom is not the word that springs to mind when contemplating what drives this country’s citizens to cast their votes the way they do. At best, an election is a collective gut reaction that is derived as much from deep-seated biases and misinformation as by rationality and serious research.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Brooklyn
Washington Post

Honduras vote raises fears of violence at ‘key moment’ for Central America

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The flag-waving parade of opposition politicians snaked through the winding streets of this capital’s slums. Residents clambered onto roofs and packed the doorways of shacks lit with bare lightbulbs, pumping their fists, laughing or jiggling to a satirical tune blasting into the night. Set to a merengue...
POLITICS
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
U.S. POLITICS
Seattle Times

Race is a reality Americans are reluctant to examine

November was an important month for America’s racial tensions. The guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder trial, and the federal court decision ordering prominent white supremacists to pay $25 million to victims in the 2017 Charlottesville white-nationalist marches, are significant decisions. But are the Kyle Rittenhouse non-guilty verdict and the Glenn Youngkin victory in the Virginia governor race, which some attributed to his closing argument, banning critical race theory in public education? All of these have something in common — they are chapters in a national legacy on race that just won’t go away.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

The MAGA cult of violence is having predictable consequences

As a candidate and then president, Donald Trump regularly cheered violence. He exhorted his supporters to beat protesters at rallies, encouraged cops to rough up suspects and defended White vigilantes. Trump, who escaped military service for “bone spurs,” repeatedly affiliated himself with violent figures, from the war criminals whose sentences he commuted to associates accused of domestic abuse.
POTUS
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY
Palm Beach Daily News

The United States of Authoritarianism

On Nov. 22, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, based in Stockholm, Sweden, released its 2021 report on “The Global State of Democracy.”  “Democracy is at risk,” the report’s introduction begins. “Its survival is endangered by a perfect storm of threats, both from within and from a rising tide of authoritarianism.”...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Black principal of mainly white Texas school forced to quit over critical race theory

A Black principal of a white-majority high school in Texas was forced to resign after being embroiled in controversy for promoting the critical race theory, which explores how race and racism have shaped American law.The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District on Monday finalised a “settlement and separation agreement” with Colleyville Heritage High School principal James Whitfield.Mr Whitfield, the first Black principal of the high school, was placed on paid administrative leave in August after a school board candidate accused him of holding extreme views on race and demanded that he be fired. The principal was also accused of indoctrinating students.As per...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy