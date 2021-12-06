ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jane Campion Breaks Down Her ‘Power of the Dog’ Ensemble: ‘There’s No Benedict There’ — Watch

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6PJF_0dFS8McM00

To see the performances of Benedict Cumberbatch , Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Jane Campion ’s bruising western “ The Power of the Dog ” is to see all Hollywood vanity of this quartet of actors stripped away. Much has been made by Cumberbatch of his fully immersed, Method-esque turn as repressed rancher Phil Burbank — including three spells of nicotine-poisoning and some scaring off of his castmates — but less so from Campion herself. In this exclusive video, courtesy of Netflix , the director breaks down the special alchemy created by her cast while filming a 1920s Montana-set Western in New Zealand.

Of Cumberbatch, Campion said, “There’s no Benedict there.” As for Kodi Smit-McPhee, who plays the skittish young son of Kirsten Dunst’s character, Campion said, “Kodi is better than the character of Peter that’s written.” She’s referring to the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, which sets up an opera’s worth of psychological intrigue, sexual currents, and violence — all of which Campion compresses into the Netflix feature. The Academy Award winner (“The Piano”) just secured Best Director from the New York Film Critics Circle, with Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee also picking up Actor and Supporting Actor prizes, respectively.

“The Power of the Dog” is now streaming on Netflix. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette below, and read this from David Ehrlich’s take on why it’s the best film of 2021:

Set on a Montana cattle ranch in 1925, Campion’s sinewy adaptation depicts a four-sided death waltz between a tortured cowboy (Benedict Cumberbatch), his softhearted brother (Jesse Plemons), the widow he marries (Kirsten Dunst), and the delicate-seeming teenage son who comes with her (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The story that unfolds from that scenario is equal parts wish fulfillment and cautionary tale, and since it’s told without a dominant point-of-view — in a way that feels almost anthropological — it’s able to be each of those things for different characters at the same time.

For all of the film’s biblical grandeur, “The Power of the Dog” never insists upon itself. There isn’t a moment in the movie that lacks vision, but the whole thing exudes a tremblingly quiet strength. Just as Savage’s plainspoken novel found the author flexing the invisible muscles he developed over a lifetime of fighting his own desire, Campion’s equally poignant film leverages repressed passion into an unexpected show of strength. “The Power of the Dog” sticks its teeth into you so fast and furtively that you may not feel the sting on your skin until after the credits roll, but the delayed bite of the film’s ending doesn’t stop it from leaving behind a well-earned scar.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Helped Rewrite ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene 15 Times: ‘Biggest Laugh in the Movie’

The enthusiastic first reactions to Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” ignited Oscar buzz for Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor race. But the A-list star did more than just act in the star-studded Netflix comedy. As McKay recently revealed in a Vanity Fair profile, DiCaprio was his co-writer when it came time to write and re-write one of his character’s most pivotal speeches in the film. The scene features DiCaprio having a breakdown on national television, and it was the actor’s request to add the moment to the movie. As Vanity Fair reports: “Before DiCaprio signed on, he asked McKay if...
MOVIES
IndieWire

NYFCC Winners 2021: ‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film, ‘Power of the Dog’ Dominates

Per tradition, the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) is the first major critics group in the country to announce their picks for the best films and performances of 2021. Today’s NYFCC announcement marks the third big awards season stop of the post-Thanksgiving week. The Gotham Awards were first out of the gate, giving the Best Film prize to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” while the National Board of Review went with “Licorice Pizza” for Best Picture and Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director. Founded in 1935, the NYFCC is made up of critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Reveals Black-and-White ‘Nightmare Alley’ Cut: ‘Looks Exactly’ Like 1940s Film

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” channels Hollywood’s classic noir period of the 1940s and 1950s, only there’s one glaring difference: Del Toro’s film is in color. Gone are the high-contrast black-and-white visuals and instead are vivid greens and sumptuous golds. Speaking to IndieWire’s Eric Kohn this week as part of the Awards Spotlight video series, del Toro explained that even though his “Nightmare Alley” is not in black-and-white, he still filmed the noir as if it were. Del Toro even revealed a black-and-white cut of “Nightmare Alley” exists that he “hopes can be seen.” “I was production assistant in a movie...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Montana State
Complex

Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Smoked So Much While Filming New Movie He Got Nicotine Poisoning 3 Times

When the potential movie role of a lifetime comes along, an actor knows that the opportunity comes with certain sacrifices. Leonardo DiCaprio ate an actual raw bison liver and toughed it through the bitter -40 degree cold for his Oscar-winning role as Hugh Glass in 2015’s The Revenant. Natalie Portman underwent extreme ballet training and shed 20 pounds from her 5-foot-3 frame for Black Swan, which earned her first and only Academy Award for Best Actress.
MOVIES
oscars.org

House of Torment: 'The Power Of The Dog's DP & Editor Break Down A Pivotal Sequence

From the unspoken inner turmoil of a Montana cowhand unable to openly live his true life, to the psychological anguish he cruelly inflicts on anyone he deems worthy of it, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is a portrait of human torment in various shades. One sequence in particular stands out as an elegant distillation of this quality, a tense, taut, you might even say Hitchcockian musical exchange at the beginning of the film’s second act.
MOVIES
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Movie review: The Power of the Dog

“The Power of the Dog,” written and directed by legendary filmmaker Jane Campion, is one of my biggest movie surprises of the year. It breathes new life into the Western genre, in part serving as a criticism on the exaggerated masculinity that we traditionally associate with this category of film. One of the surest signs of a good movie is when you cannot stop thinking about it for days or even weeks after you saw it. Not only have I been unable to stop thinking of this film for the last two weeks, but I cannot help but to talk about it with anyone else who has seen it. This is a film that zigs when you think it is going to zag, never going in the direction you expect, which truly is refreshing.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Variety

Jane Campion and Jonny Greenwood Discuss the Dark, Complicated Score in ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jonny Greenwood’s score for Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is dark and complicated, just like its characters. Campion’s latest film has garnered critical acclaim and could land her a historic best director nomination at the Academy Awards. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a complex cowboy living on the family ranch and whose life is disrupted when his brother brings home a new wife, Rose (Kristen Dunst), and son, Peter, played by Kodi-Smit McPhee. In a new video from the Netflix Playlist Series, Campion and Greenwood discuss the score and their collaborative process. While Campion trusted the composer entirely, she calls...
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: Jane Campion’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s Western novel is front-runner for best film of year

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. He may not be a savage killer like Henry Fonda’s Frank or Lee Van Cleef’s Angel Eyes, two of the most iconic villains in the Western genre, but Phil Burbank played by Benedict Cumberbatch, in a career-high, is a ruthless a-hole, to say the least.
MOVIES
Collider

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on ‘The Power of the Dog’ and the Unorthodox In Character Exercises Jane Campion Asked Dunst to Do

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog.]One of the best films I’ve seen this year is writer-director Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Loaded with fantastic performances (especially Benedict Cumberbatch), an amazing score by Jonny Greenwood, beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner, and brilliantly helmed by Campion, I can’t recommend this film enough – especially if you like slow-burn stories.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Power of the Dog' to 'The Last Duel', Why Some of 2021’s Best Films Use Chapter Breaks

If you keep abreast of all the critically acclaimed films in a given year fighting for awards consideration, certain trends always tend to emerge. You get a surprising number of films shot in black and white; maybe a lot of movies take place in Florida; perhaps one actor keeps showing up across your viewing. Of course, none of these trends arise preplanned. Something in the creative ether strikes the hearts and minds of certain filmmakers, and we have the pleasure of connecting the dots in retrospect. 2021 produced a couple of these trends. For one, the aforementioned inordinate number of black and white films applies, with Belfast, C'mon C'mon, Passing, and The Tragedy of Macbeth all presented in monochrome.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Of The Dog#The Academy Award
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: HOUSE OF GUCCI (2021): Ridley Scott’s Film Is Stylish and Well-Acted Though a Bit Overlong

House of Gucci (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, Alexia Murray, Vincent Riotta, Gaetano Bruno, Camille Cottin, Youssef Kerkour, Reeve Carney, Florence Andrews, Mehdi Nebbou, Miloud Mourad Benamara, Andrea Piedimonte Bodini and Vincenzo Tanassi.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Weekend Watchlist: From Campion's 'The Power Of The Dog' To Biancheri's 'Wolf'

In theaters and streaming on Netflix: 'The Power of the Dog'. "One of the things we were interested in is the idea that the threat of physical violence is scary when it's obviously right in front of you, but psychological violence, there's no escape, because it's in your head. It's always with you," Power of the Dog DP and Academy member Ari Wegner told A.frame in an A.frame exclusive this week. Wegner's insightful thought motivates much of this neo-Western, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Piano) and starring Academy members Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, along with Jesse Plemons. Cumberbatch—who supplies most of the aforementioned psychological violence—plays a rancher unhappy with his brother's (Plemons) marriage to a widow innkeeper, played by Dunst. Set in 1925 Montana, it's a pressure cooker of a family drama, based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. Campion, who also wrote the film, won the Silver Lion for Best Direction in September in Venice.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Press

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ & More Must-See Drama Movies on Netflix

If you prefer to watch movies at home, you’re in luck: There are a few must-see dramas currently and soon-to-be streaming on Netflix. Gorgeously filmed, beautiful written and powerfully acted, this Western set in 1925 Montana tells the complex and often surprising story of two ranching brothers, brutally macho Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch, above) and withdrawn George (Jesse Plemons); Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the widow George marries; and her sensitive son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The movie is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, a tale that hooked director Jane Campion: “I couldn’t guess what was going to happen,” she says. “It’s not just a cowboy story…it’s also about hidden love.” Available now.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.”. Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home in New Zealand. Campion smiles as she tells me about the fun she’s having creating marketing materials for “The Power of the Dog” with Netflix, which won the hardboiled 1920s western in a bidding war at Cannes 2019, before production began in January 2020 in remote Central Otago,
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Queen of the Universe,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

Hold on to that wig, Eurovision, because “Queen of the Universe” is coming for your gig. For the most part, “Drag” and lip-syncing go hand in hand. But in “Queen of the Universe” – a cross between “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “American Idol” – drag performers from all over the world will face off in a live singing competition.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy