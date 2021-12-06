West Suburban high school could resume sports and afterschool activities if students adhere to COVID-19 mitigations

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Students at a west suburban high school have one day only — Monday — to show they’re serious about minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Otherwise, the cancelation of extra-curricular activities will not be removed.

When the Oak Park Public Health Department said the other day that the COVID-19 transmission rate is four times higher at Oak Park and River Forest High School than the rest of the community, the school decided to cancel all sports and after-school activities for the rest of the semester.

That prompted a number of parents and students to protest on Saturday.

Sunday night, District 200 Supt. Greg Johnson relented a bit and said in a statement that if everyone in the building wears high-quality masks, which will be distributed, if people keep their distance at lunchtime and if more students get voluntary saliva testing Monday, sports and afterschool activities might be able to resume for OPRF students Tuesday.