‘John Wick’ Creator Derek Kolstad, Alcon Team for ‘Battle Chasers’ TV Adaptation

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Battle Chasers , an independent comic from the turn of the century that briefly outsold established titles from Marvel and DC, is heading to television.

In what is being described as an aggressive pre-emptive deal, Alcon Television Group has picked up the rights to the comic, written and drawn by Joe Madureira.

Derek Kolstad , who created action franchise John Wick and worked on Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Solider series, is attached to write and executive produce what will be a live-action fantasy series.

Also taking roles are Alcon’s co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, who will exec produce. Alcon’s TV’s Ben Roberts will act as a producer.

Adrian Askarieh, the producer behind the Hitman franchise, will exec produce with his Prime Universe banner along with Loni Peristere, Chris Jones and Samantha Shearr from VFX shop Zoic Pictures. Ben Cook will serve as a producer.

Madueriera became a superstar artist thanks to his work on Marvel’s Uncanny X-Men when he struck on his own with Chasers . The comic was an instant hit, outshining the sales of the Big Two publishers. But the book famously fell behind schedule — only nine issues of Chasers were published, between 1998 and 2001, and it gained its place in comics lore as one of the unfinished stories in comics. Madureira turned his attention to the video game world and the comic was adapted into a million unit-selling Battle Chasers Nightwar.

The story centered on a 9-year-old girl named Gully, searching for her father with some magical gloves; Garrison, a swordsman with a magical blade; and Red Monika, a bounty hunter. A golem named Calibretto and the wizard Knolan were also part of the crew taking on armies of villains.

In April, Madureira told The Hollywood Reporter t hat he was returning to the finish the series with three new issues that would wrap up the story. Those are expected to hit in spring 2022.

Despite the two decades that have gone by, the material retains its hold on those who read it.

“I connected deeply to this material 20 years ago when I first picked up the Joe’s comic book and so to be part of bringing this exciting material to a new audience is thrilling to say the least,” said Alcon’s Roberts, who brought the project in.

Said Askarieh: “Being part of the team that finally brings Joe’s Battle Chasers to the screen has been a 20-year dream of mine. I am thrilled that Joe has entrusted Derek, Zoic, myself and now our partner, Alcon, with this rare and exciting opportunity.”

Added Kolstad: “As a storyteller — as well as a super fan of unapologetic and unrelenting action — I can’t wait for people to feel as giddy as I did when I first laid eyes on Battle Chasers . The world which Joe has created here, coupled with the characters therein, is both unique and yet familiar. Adapting this for the small screen is gonna be a jon.”

Kolstad’s recent work includes Universal’s action thriller Nobody , which starred Bob Odenkirk, and co-executive producing Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He is currently adapting Ubisoft’s hit game Splinter Cell for Netflix.

Alcon was behind the sci-fi series The Expanse and is coming off of unveiling Blade Runner — Black Lotus , an anime series spinoff from its Blade Runner 2049 movie.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson. Madureira is repped by CAA.

