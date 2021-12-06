ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Channels A Pearl Drenched 1940’s Starlet In New Photo

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson looks like a beautiful 1940’s era movie star in a picture that NBC shared of her during the finals on The Voice. Clarkson is drenched in pearls wearing a light blue dress and hairstyle that matches any 1940’s starlet as she stands her ground in The Voice’s...

