Which new head coach plays for National Championship first?

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Wendy Adams
 6 days ago

There will be a lot of new head coaches at the start of the 2022 college football season. It feels like all of the recent hires have been home runs for their respective teams.

Who plays for a National Championship first under their new head coach: Lincoln Riley (USC), Brian Kelly (LSU), Brent Venables (Oklahoma) or Mario Cristobal (Miami)?

"I'm going USC; easiest path and believing in Lincoln Riley in that offense he's going to run out there," Randy McMchael said.

While he agrees with Randy, Andy Bunker wanted to give a different answer when it comes to who he thinks will play for a National title first.

"I think it'll be Venables," Andy said. "I think Brent Venables is going to be really good at Oklahoma."

So, out of the two remaining coaches, who has the most success? Brian Kelly or Mario Cristobal?

"I think Cristobal is going to be alright down there," Randy said. "If you can't tell, all the Miami fans are so excited right now. They're just ecstatic."

Andy disagrees saying "the 'U' is not back."

"And I don't think it's going to be back. I think Cristobal can have success down there. The 'U' being back is such an outrageous premise. They were the best college football team ever...that's not going to happen again. You're not going to repeat what happened there in that moment. You can be good and have success but the 'U' being back...is not going to happen."

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

