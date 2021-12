Click here to read the full article. Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others are adding several new TV shows, movies and documentaries in December, as well as releasing new seasons of some beloved shows. The month is seeing the release of two highly anticipated series: the debut of “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max — which will see actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles — and the second season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” which has actress Lily Collins returning as the titular character.More from...

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO