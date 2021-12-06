ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘MacGruber’ Trailer: Will Forte Is Back For Some R&R — Ramming & Rimming

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou either love “MacGruber” or you’re wrong. There are just no two ways around it. Just ask Christopher Nolan. And for those who are on the right side of history, you’ll be excited to watch the new trailer for the Peacock revival of “MacGruber.”. After ripping throats in prison...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Will Forte Is Shooting Villains, Blowing Stuff Up and Saving the World in First 'MacGruber' Trailer

Back in action and ready to rumble! The hilariously inept special operations agent MacGruber is returning for a new TV series on Peacock, and the stakes are higher than ever. Peacock released the first official teaser for the new series, starring Will Forte as the eponymous patriotic super agent who must, again, put his life on the line for the sake of the world.
TV SERIES
IGN

MacGruber - Official Red Band Trailer

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past-Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil. The upcoming MacGruber series is based on the iconic SNL parody sketch and cult-favorite feature film MacGruber (2010), and picks up where the film left off. The series stars Will Forte (MacGruber), Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo), Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Billy Zane (Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach). MacGruber is streaming on Peacock on December 16, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Will Forte
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Ryan Phillippe
weisradio.com

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Peacock Drops Explicit Trailer for Upcoming 'MacGruber' Series

Fans of Saturday Night Live will be delighted to learn that Peacock‘s MacGruber series is just around the corner, and NBCUniversal has now dropped a new, explicit trailer for the upcoming comedy. As you’d expect, Will Forte will reprise his role as the titular protagonist alongside Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Simon Kinberg talks ‘Invasion,’ Diving Into The World Of TV & The X-Men Joining The MCU [The Discourse Podcast]

Writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg has been able to play in some truly massive sandboxes over the course of his career, with the biggest perhaps being his time working on 20th Century Fox’s ‘X-Men’ universe. Recently, Kinberg has co-created his own universe in Apple TV+’s series, “Invasion,” which recently got picked up for a second season and is airing its first season finale on December 10. In this episode of The Discourse, Simon Kinberg talks about bringing that project to life.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macgruber#Ramming#Crosshairs
Variety

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan’s Epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his World War II drama “Oppenheimer.” Oscar winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie have joined an ensemble that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The film, with its oh-so-commercial-sounding story about the development of the atomic bomb, is an artistic and financial risk for Nolan and Universal Studios. It carries a $100 million budget, and adult dramas have not fared too well at the box office of late, even those with major stars such as Will Smith’s “King Richard” or Damon’s...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The 25 Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2021

For us, TV is a blessing and a curse. For years, we were mainly a film website, having evolved beyond the original remit of just doing film-related soundtracks (too small of a thing, ultimately). And while yes, people like David Lynch did TV in the ’90s (“Twin Peaks“) and various filmmakers dabbled in the medium throughout the years, it wasn’t until the early 2010s and the advent of streaming that filmmakers started heavily working in television and really up-ended the game. David Fincher helped Netflix get off the ground, and gave them critical acclaim, buzz and awards for “House Of Cards” in 2013. HBO wasn’t far behind the curve with Cary Fukunaga‘s “True Detective” in 2014, which was impressive enough to nab Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the starring roles (a major coup for television). The Nic Pizzolatto-written series was such a phenomenon and seemingly awoke many creators to the possibilities and idea of long-form storytelling, that suddenly, every network, cable channel, and streamer wanted more. To be fair, some A-list filmmakers had already seen the tea leaves turning very early on: Jane Campion (2013’s “Top Of The Lake“) and Steven Soderbergh (2014’s “The Knick”). Suddenly, many other auteurs were diving headfirst into television and bringing along top-notch acting talent that would normally avoid television (Lynch would return in 2017 with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” aka season 3). The stigma of television (that it was beneath film, something that was felt by actors and creatives for decades), was slowly eroding.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Being The Ricardos’ Review: Aaron Sorkin’s Snappy, Slick Crowd-Pleaser Often Flirts With Disaster

“It was a scary goddamn week,” explains a trio of “I Love Lucy” showrunners in a fictional present-day documentary. Aaron Sorkin’s snappy, slick, crowd-pleasing biopic, “Being the Ricardos,” through unfailing comedic precision yet uneven dramatic tension, recounts those terrifying seven days during October 1953, when news broke of Lucille Ball being a member of the Communist Party. The news at hand threatened to upend the biggest show possibly in television history and occurs in the foreground of a failing marriage, on-set rivalries, and the creation of an episode.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘Knock At The Cabin’: Dave Bautista To Star In M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller

Dave Bautista is a very busy man. Not only did he recently wrap production on “Knives Out 2,” which is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, but he’s also expected to begin work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as “Dune 2,” in the next year. And then on top of all of that, it appears he’s finding time to work on a new M. Night Shyamalan film, as well.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘He’s Such an Idiot’: Will Forte on the Glorious Return of ‘MacGruber’

In his 15 years as MacGruber, a hapless special ops agent who only occasionally saves the day, Will Forte has attempted to violently dispatch his enemies with rubber bands, Q-tips and a stalk of celery wedged up his keister. So it’s a bit alarming to see the 51-year-old actor and comedian brandish a jar of smelling salts before he even says hello. A gift, or so he claims. How often do people collapse unconscious around him? “It’s not something I like to do,” Forte jokes. “Every once in a while when you’re forced to do it. Or you’re just cruising through...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

SXSW: The Daniels’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ With Michelle Yeoh Will Play Opening Night

Want a little preview of our soon-to-publish Most Anticipated Films Of 2022 list? Well, let’s just say the upcoming film is going to be on it. Remember Daniels? aka directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for their hilarious absurdist film “Swiss Army Man” (aka the farting dead Daniel Radcliffe movie)? Well, they’re back with a new movie starring Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Shang Chi“) and it’s going to be the opening night of the SXSW Film Festival.
AUSTIN, TX
theplaylist.net

Sylvester Stallone To Star In ‘Kansas City’ Mob Drama Series From Taylor Sheridan & Terence Winter

Taylor Sheridan continues to grow his empire and landgrab over at Paramount+. The writer/director/producer/showrunner, who is quickly becoming the Shonda Rhimes of Paramount’s streaming service, has yet another series in the works. This one, titled “Kansas City,” is a mob series that will star Sylvester Stallone and is co-created by Terence Winter, the co-creator of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” “Vinyl,” and writer of Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf Of Wall Street.”
TV SERIES
Inverse

20 years ago, made the most incoherent movie of the century

Penélope Cruz tells a wealthy ne'er-do-well played by Tom Cruise that “every passing minute is a chance to turn it all around.” At this moment, Cruise (David Aames) feels he’s reached that critical point where he can make a meaningful change in his otherwise shallow life — notably, by opening himself up to real love with Cruz (Sofia Serrano).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Sundance 2022 First Looks: Dakota Johnson In ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ John Boyega In ‘892’ & More

The Sundance Film Festival takes place between January 20-30 and announced its full line-up today. Additionally, dozens of first-look images (see below) were released today alongside synopsizes for the festival slate that includes projects such as “Emily The Criminal,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” from young SXSW Winner and filmmaker/actor Cooper Raiff and “892.” The latter features the late Michael Kenneth Williams, the project shot before his untimely death.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer: Sonic & Tails Team Up To Take On Dr. Robotnik & Knuckles This April

Did the world ask for a sequel to 2020’s “Sonic The Hedgehog?” All things considered in the world arena, probably not. However, before COVID-19 shut down the globe last March, Jeff Fowler‘s directorial debut raked in nearly $320 million on a $90 million budget. In studio logic, that’s grounds for a follow-up–even if audiences really, really don’t need it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy