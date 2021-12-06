Tomlin gave game ball to Ben as example to team

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The game ball deserved for his performance in the fourth quarter in the comeback win against the Ravens. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said giving the game ball to Ben Roethlisberger after Sunday’s victory was as much as to show an example to the whole team.

“You want to educate young players too,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “I’m sure Ben has a lot of game balls at the house, but it was also a point to be made to the young player of what is desired and expected.”

Moments after an emotional win, Tomlin trying to make it more than just about that situation. For all of the issues fans have with him, it’s the inherit teacher in Tomlin coming through Sunday night.

“Young players get an opportunity to learn a lot from guys like Ben and Cam,” Tomlin said. “Not only in terms of how they conduct themselves and the things that they say, but how they perform in those thick moments.”

“You get to be Ben, you get to be Cam for a reason because of your ability and your willingness to consistently rise up in those moments and deliver.”

Tomlin added what makes his two captains special is not only have they been in those circumstances, they relish the opportunities.

Watt effect

TJ Watt said after the game he was probably startling his neighbors by running around trees in his yard with cleats on last week on to try and stay stalwart while away in COVID-19 protocol.

Watt did not practice, yet had 3.5 sacks against Baltimore.

“He’s unique,” Tomlin said. “He’s unique in a collection of unique people. His production, his output is unique. We shouldn’t be surprised his method or his process is unique. His level of effort, his level of detail, his intensity all are unique.”

Injuries

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had little information on injuries, but noted it will be tougher for Joe Haden (foot) and BJ Finney (back) to return due to a short week with little time for practice participation to be their guide.