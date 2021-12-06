ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

As flood insurance rates rise, low-income communities are adversely affected

wksu.org
 6 days ago

Flood insurance rates are going up in many parts...

www.wksu.org

WGN Radio

Flood insurance costs rise in areas once deemed lower risk

Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Flood Insurance#Npr#Wbur
wksu.org

Employers consider salary adjustments for remote workers who have relocated

Many employees in the U.S. are still working remotely two years into the pandemic. Some companies are either debating or already implementing salary adjustments for employees who have relocated to less expensive areas. Business reporter Marc Stewart. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
ECONOMY
bostonagentmagazine.com

Home prices hit a record high as supply drops to a record low

Home prices have hit a record high as supply has reached a record low. Despite those challenges, there are signs the market continues to shift toward more seasonable norms, according to a new Redfin report. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said demand seems to be returning to “a slowdown trend...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
ScienceAlert

Researchers Find Evidence That Fracking Can Trigger an All-New Type of Earthquake

Oil and gas extraction can trigger small, slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors, which scientists have documented in Canadian fracking fields for the first time. A team of researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada documented a new type of earthquake event resulting from slow ruptures near an active gas well. This helps to explain how near-imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger seismic slips and larger earthquakes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
erienewsnow.com

This is our best chance to help low-income Americans deal with rising inflation

Opinion by Mark Wolfe for CNN Business Perspectives. The pandemic has only made things worse for those at the bottom of the economic ladder. While families across the country have been hit hard by rising prices for many essential goods and services — especially for food, shelter, clothing and gasoline — those with the lowest incomes are being hit the hardest.
BUSINESS
CBS Chicago

U.S. Consumer Prices See Steepest Jump In 40 Years; Even Economists Are Surprised

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — In a holiday hit that we’d all rather not hear about, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced that prices shot up almost 7 percent this year. It is the fastest one-year jump in 40 years, and as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Friday, the jump is likely hitting families pretty hard. The reason in part is that some things have gone up in price more than others. For instance, the price of food has gone up more than that of clothes and furniture. That adds an extra punch. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the...
BUSINESS

