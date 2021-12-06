Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?
According to NBC4i, an estimated 41.9 million people in the U.S. have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re among that group, do you still need to wear a mask in public spaces?
The need to wear a mask is dependent on who is around you, according to the country’s top infectious disease specialist.
“Indoor type settings with family that you know is vaccinated, people that you know, you could feel safe with not wearing a mask and having a dinner, having a reception,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief medical advisor said Wednesday during a press conference. “But when you are in a public, congregate setting in which you do not know the status of the vaccination of the people involved, it is very prudent to wear a mask, and that’s what I do.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
[ione_media_gallery src="https://mycolumbusmagic.com" id="2689826" overlay="true"]
The Latest:
- Ashanti Is Our Fashion Goals In Star-Printed Balmain Blazer And Leather Gucci Shorts
- DOJ Files Suit Challenging Texas’ Redistricting Plans Citing Violations Of The Voting Rights Act
- Erykah Badu Calls Out Ageism In Media Following Engagement Rumors To 27-Year-Old Boyfriend
- November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The Build Back Better Act Could Expand Opportunity For Black Workers
- Lil Wayne Accused Of Pulling A Gun On His Bodyguard, Rapper Denies It Ever Happened
- Lizzo Gave Winter Florals In A Purple Richard Quinn Jumpsuit At The Amex Brunch with Chef Kwame Onwuachi
- The Lincoln Ware Rewind: The Negro Baseball Leagues Are Finally Getting Credit
- These new U.S. travel restrictions have began
- Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?
- Patriot Front Members March Though DC Chanting ‘Reclaim America’ Then Get Stranded In The Cold
Comments / 0