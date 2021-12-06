ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

ATMC To Change Name To Reflect Shift To Broadband

By Johanna Cano, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 6 days ago

ATMC is changing its name to FOCUS Broadband starting next year, a rebranding that will reflect the company’s evolution since it was founded in 1955, according to a press release. The communication company’s new name will align with the business’s change from a traditional telephone and cable TV...

www.wilmingtonbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
suncommunitynews.com

Mold-Rite Plastics to change name

PLATTSBURGH | In a Dec. 10 letter to employees, Mold-Rite Plastics announced that it will be changing its name to Mold-Rite Packaging. “As we look forward to what that future could be, we understand that plastic is only one format within the packaging arena. Therefore, we are taking steps to transition from Mold-Rite Plastics to Mold-Rite Packaging. Truly representative of what we are, packaging rather than exclusively plastics, allows for a broader scope for our business. Additionally, as we look to incorporate new, innovative, and sustainable materials to our current product offerings, we recognize that while plastic has many benefits and is very much a material of choice for many brands, there are many other packaging formats that can complement our current portfolio,” President and CEO of Mold-Rite Plastics Brian Bauerbach said to employees.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
rew-online.com

Mack-Cali changing its name

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation announced that it has rebranded to Veris Residential, Inc. The name change reflects the company’s new strategic direction as it transitions into a pure-play multifamily REIT and seeks to generate long-term value for shareholders. The company will continue to be publicly traded on the New York Stock...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple Insider

Payment giant Square changes name to Block, shifts focus to blockchain

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Square, known for its iPhone-connectible portable credit card reader, will be refocusing its business and be known as Block starting on December 10.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Street.Com

Can You Keep These Names 'Square?' 10 of the Biggest Corporate Name Changes

Can You Keep These Names 'Square?' 10 of the Biggest Corporate Name Changes. Nothing is set in stone, including the names of top companies. Jack Dorsey, who recently announced his decision to step down from his CEO role from Twitter, said that he is changing the name of his payment company Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report to Block.
BUSINESS
CNET

Square to become Block as tech world sees shifts in names and leadership

Maybe the old name was falling flat. Maybe the company felt it needed to demonstrate some depth. Whatever the case, Square Inc. is changing its name to Block. The name change won't affect the company's merchant payment processing platform, also called Square. The new styling has a logic to it,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Square changing corporate name to Block; crypto operation to be named Spiral

Square (NYSE:SQ) is changing its corporate name to Block as the company continues to focus on developing blockchain tech solutions. Shares rise 1.1% in after-hours trading. There will be no organizational changes as Square, Cash App, TIDAL and TBD54566975 will continue to maintain their respective brands. As a result of...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Square is changing its name to Block

Earlier this week we heard that Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was leaving Twitter. He is now just the CEO of Square and now Square is changing its name to Block. Block will be the name of the company going forward and this change will happen on the 10th of December, as the company has expanded outside its original Square payment system and the Square will continue as part of the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optic#Broadband Internet#Cable Tv#Atmc#Focus Broadband
bitcoin.com

Moonlift Announces Rebranding Changes Name to Moonlift Capital

PRESS RELEASE. Blockchain protocol Moonlift has unveiled a new name and new product release as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The blockchain project will be known as MoonLift Capital and launch a decentralized exchange that allows token swaps and liquidity mining features. MoonLift Capital: A cross-chain turnkey incubator and...
BUSINESS
WFAE

Charlotte CEOs reflect on adapting to COVID-19, how work is changing

For the first time since before the pandemic, Charlotte's business leaders gathered in person Wednesday for their annual business outlook. For three top local CEOs, it was less about the economy and more about how their companies are adapting. This wasn't yet another video meeting, but a panel discussion before...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WilmingtonBiz

CloudWyze Hires Technical Support Manager, Project Coordinator

Wilmington-based internet and IT service provider CloudWyze has hired a technical support manager and project coordinator, according to a recent announcement. A 25-year veteran of the IT industry, Dan Dolak joins CloudWyze as senior manager of technical support after a 19-year career with Liberty Healthcare Management. During his years in...
WILMINGTON, NC
themissouritimes.com

From rate changes to broadband, here’s a look at utility legislation on deck for next session

Pre-filing for next session began Wednesday, with several bills on utility regulation, safety, and clean energy generation on deck to go before lawmakers in 2022. The pre-filing process, annually set for the beginning of December, gives lawmakers a chance to set the stage for the upcoming session. With a month to go before lawmakers gavel in for the first time, here’s a look at the utility legislation they are set to consider.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WilmingtonBiz

Manufacturing Partnership adds Members, firms Up Structure

The Cape Fear Manufacturing Partnership is continuing to take steps to formalize one year after meeting as a group for the first time. An initiative born from the Cape Fear Council of Government’s Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, the partnership is an industry-led endeavor. Membership has grown from about 20...
WILMINGTON, NC
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WilmingtonBiz

The Importance of Reviewing Your Performance

Sponsored Content provided by Dallas Romanowski - Managing Partner, Cornerstone Business Advisors. As the year winds down, it’s important for business owners to raise their awareness of last year’s performance. Knowing what you did well, along with where you struggled, is crucial to planning for future success. Today, we’ll show you three categories that you can review—strategic performance, tactical performance, and financial performance—and some questions you may want to answer about those categories.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

WilmingtonBiz Talk: The Omicron Variant And A New Pandemic Team

The omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 news that public health officials are watching. U.S. officials said recently that while the variant is beginning to circulate domestically, early indications suggest it might not be as severe as the most recent delta variant spread. David Howard, New Hanover County’s public health...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy