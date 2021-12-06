ATMC To Change Name To Reflect Shift To Broadband

PLATTSBURGH | In a Dec. 10 letter to employees, Mold-Rite Plastics announced that it will be changing its name to Mold-Rite Packaging. “As we look forward to what that future could be, we understand that plastic is only one format within the packaging arena. Therefore, we are taking steps to transition from Mold-Rite Plastics to Mold-Rite Packaging. Truly representative of what we are, packaging rather than exclusively plastics, allows for a broader scope for our business. Additionally, as we look to incorporate new, innovative, and sustainable materials to our current product offerings, we recognize that while plastic has many benefits and is very much a material of choice for many brands, there are many other packaging formats that can complement our current portfolio,” President and CEO of Mold-Rite Plastics Brian Bauerbach said to employees.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO