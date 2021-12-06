ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is the Fear of Being Called a “Karen” Stopping You from Complaining?

By Robyn Taylor
 2 days ago
I’ve noticed a trend lately. Every time somebody complains about something, even if it’s a valid complaint, somebody calls them a “Karen.” The whole idea of a “Karen” was that it was a person who felt more entitled than they have the right to feel. And I get that. But if...

