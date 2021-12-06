SO.MUCH.CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Opryland

Bob Krumm owner of Bavarian Bierhaus made a traditional German holiday drink called Gluhwein, meaning “Glow Wine”. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Dickens of a Christmas holiday tradition will be held in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee Saturday, December 11 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, December 12 from 11am-5pm. The festival recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. In addition, there will also be art, crafts, food, drink, and shopping. Get a taste of Gluhwein at this year’s Dickens of a Christmas where Bavarian Bierhaus will once again host the Beer Garden. For more information, go to https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2021-2/.
