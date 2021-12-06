ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

SO.MUCH.CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Opryland

WTVF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort gave us an...

www.newschannel5.com

wmar2news

Gaylord National - Holidays

Christmas at Gaylord National is back this holiday season and it is bigger than better than ever!. This year, the resort is offering the spectacular holiday décor visitors know and love, including the 55-foot suspended Starlight Christmas tree, magical indoor snowfall, and a fantastic lineup of over 13 different attractions like ice bumper cars, and ice tubing as well as the new Gaylord Hotels original production, I Love Christmas Movies™.
LIFESTYLE
KDVR.com

Gaylord Rockies – “Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™”

The holiday season is here and there is so much to celebrate at Gaylord Rockies. This year, Gaylord Rockies will host special events and activities, featuring a brand-new Christmas experience, “Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™”. Christmas at Gaylord Rockies begins Nov. 19th, 2021 and continues through Jan. 2, 2022.
SPORTS
#Christmas#Gaylord Opryland Resort
10 Tampa Bay

Watch Great Day Live for your chance to win tickets to Gaylord Palms new Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™

One (1) Grand Prize Winner: Will receive a Grand Prize Package including and limited to:. Hotel accommodations for up to Four (4) people, for Two (2) nights IN A FLORIDA VIEW ROOM at Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746. BASED ON AVAILABILITY, some restrictions may apply. Hotel accommodations do not include meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WTVF

We Go Inside "Mission Save Christmas:ELF!"

Stephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort took us through “Mission Save Christmas: ELF”, the newest addition to A Country Christmas. For tickets and more information visit www.christmasatgaylordopryland.com.
WTVF

A Gift That Keeps Giving All Year Long

Ms. Cheap talked about membership deals at Nashville's best attractions that provide endless experiences for families. For more information on memberships at the Adventure Science Center, visit https://www.adventuresci.org/join-give/benefits/. For more information on memberships at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, visit https://countrymusichalloffame.org/support/membership/. For more information on memberships at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

We Need A Lot of Christmas Dinner Show

Barry and Dari Anne Amato the producers of Nashville’s newest must-see holiday event, “We Need A Lot of Christmas” gave us a preview of the show. "We Need A Lot of Christmas" features three of your favorite actors from Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theater. This entertaining evening includes a delicious dinner, plus the show with familiar Christmas tunes, creative and hilarious skits, and magical illusions by award-winning magician Bruce Amato. "We Need A Lot of Christmas" Dinner Show at The Barn at Fiddle Dee Farms runs through December 31, with evening and matinee performances on select dates, and a special New Year's Eve performance and celebration. For tickets and more information, visit www.christmasdinnershow.com. This segment is paid for by Fiddle Dee Farms.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Shelby Reporter

Calera kicks off Christmas

CALERA – Calera is kicking off Christmas this weekend with lots of merry activities for the family to enjoy. The Christmas Village and parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Village will take place at the Calera Courtyard from 2-6 p.m. There will be over 35 vendors from all over Shelby County selling crafts, baked treats and other goods.
CALERA, AL
WTVF

Impress Your Holiday Guests with Glow Wine

Bob Krumm owner of Bavarian Bierhaus made a traditional German holiday drink called Gluhwein, meaning “Glow Wine”. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Dickens of a Christmas holiday tradition will be held in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee Saturday, December 11 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, December 12 from 11am-5pm. The festival recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. In addition, there will also be art, crafts, food, drink, and shopping. Get a taste of Gluhwein at this year’s Dickens of a Christmas where Bavarian Bierhaus will once again host the Beer Garden. For more information, go to https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2021-2/.
FRANKLIN, TN
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Holiday Edition: Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort!

Trevor Scott is #RoadTrippin to a holiday wonderland, and you're invited! What has hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread house making, 20-foot toy soldiers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and so much more--all under one Texas-sized roof? The 18th annual Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Hotel! Get ready to explore this #Christmas paradise for the whole family tomorrow on this very special Road Trippin' Holiday Edition! So grab a cup of hot cocoa and plenty of peppermint sticks and get cozy!
TEXAS STATE
WTVF

Trombone group invites new musicians to join Christmas concerts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Each Christmas season, the Bare Bones Trombone choir invites any and all trombonists to join the group. They all come together to put on "Trombone Christmas," a series of events in Colorado. "I mean, it's just a good opportunity for musicians, in general, to...
MUSIC
WGAU

UGA hosting holiday events

This holiday season, the University of Georgia will be offering many events the whole family can enjoy. Prepare for the most wonderful time of the year by participating in a variety of activities, from wreath-making workshops to festive concerts. The following events are open to all members of the community:
ATHENS, GA
murfreesborotn.gov

Christmas on the Cumberland

Experience the captivating displays of over one million lights along the Cumberland RiverWalk. Fee includes transportation. Admission is free. The outdoor walk-through light display along the river is seven-tenths of a mile long. Bring money for an early dinner. Cost: $24 Limit: 12 Deadline: November 23.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Morning Sun

Pancake Breakfast brings holiday cheer to community

Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration events continue with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The event went from 9 a.m. to noon, and attendees could pay $7 per person or $5 for children 4 and under for breakfast and to meet with Santa Claus. The Pancake Breakfast...
WTVF

Holiday Gift Guide: La Bella e Famosa

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be one of the most stressful. Melt away that holiday tension with La Bella e Famosa Spa of Green Hills. Visit www.greenhills.labellafamosa.com to book an appointment today. Segment paid for by La Bella e Famosa Green Hills.
LIFESTYLE
kingwood.com

2021 Kingwood Civic Club Holiday Decorating Contest

2021 Kingwood Civic Club Holiday Decorating Contest. The Kingwood Civic Club Holiday Decorating Contest starts now! Final winners will be selected on Friday 12/17/21 between 6pm to 10pm. All homes in Kingwood will be looked at by our judges, so no need to send a special request for consideration of...
WTVF

Holiday Fashion for Men and Women

Marci Houff founder of Chic Aweareness showed holiday fashions. Chic Awearness: A Fashionable Fight for Ovarian Cancer Research is sold out! Although tickets cannot be purchased, donations to Chic Awearness can be made ongoing. Visit www.ChicAwearness.org and follow @chicawearness on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
CANCER
Orange Leader

Gingerbread House Fun

Friends of the Orange Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest at the Orange Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is a $20 donation, to cover the cost of materials, to the Friends of the Orange Public Library, per group, payable at the time of reservation. Each group may have a maximum of four members. Participants must be between 5 and 14 years of age. An adult must be present. Each group will receive all materials to make approximately one six-inch square gingerbread house. Reservations are limited to 12 groups. Gingerbread houses will remain at the library for judging by patrons through Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most festive and overall favorite. For more information, call Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.
ORANGE, TX

