Youth Sports Team Accidentally FaceTimed The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NX1xh_0dFS3e8H00

In a story that sounds almost too good to be true, a group of young men joining a video chat for their basketball team and ended up talking to the NFL’s Greatest of All Time, quarterback Tom Brady.

It all began with a phone wrong number.

On Nov. 24, Twitter user P. Jason Whalen posted a thread that wove the unbelievable tale.

Apparently, Whalen’s son and his friends were pulling together a FaceTime call as part of the Notre Dame Preparatory freshman boys’ basketball team, according to “Today.” The high schoolers from Pontiac, Michigan, kept adding contacts until they reached the last one, which proved to be a wrong number.

“When entering phone numbers they screw up one digit for one of their teammates,” Whalen posted in the first tweet. “This random guy replies to the group, ‘did you mean to add me to this group?’…”

The “random guy” happened to be Sean Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But, when Bunting identified himself, the boys didn’t believe him. They got the shock of their lives when Bunting sent them a photo of himself in the Tampa Bay locker room.

But the surprises didn’t stop there for the freshman basketball team. The young men laughed with delight as Bunting passed the phone around to other NFL stars including Leonard Fournette, Richard Sherman and Rob Gronkowski, Whalen posted:

Perhaps emboldened by their streak of good luck, the ambitious players ask about the team’s star quarterback, Tom Brady.

“Naturally the boys are getting greedy now, and besides asking the guys to have big weeks for their fantasy football team, they want to see the GOAT!” Whalen said in the Twitter thread.

Well, who could blame these football fans? When you’re that close to contacting a living legend, it doesn’t hurt to ask.

A short time later, Brady pops into the conversation, and there’s a screen capture to mark the moment for these fans. You can see their reactions are priceless!

“I thought, ‘I should grab my Michigan Brady jersey because I have one and I’m a Michigan fan, too,’” AJ Valentine told WDIV. “I told him Go Blue! We’re going to beat OSU!” (Note: Michigan did beat Ohio State later that day. Maybe that surprise call was good luck for the home team.)

“I was in a driver’s training car and I looked and my phone and I was just like ‘Holy crap! We’re on a FaceTime call with the Tampa Bay Bucs’ locker room,'” Notre Dame Prep player Nate told Cooper of “The Manning Hour Show,” which Fox Sports: NFL tweeted:

The call ended with the boys promising Bunting to keep his phone number a secret and some words of encouragement from the NFL player to the young basketball players.

“I can’t believe they took the time to entertain Colin and his teammates,” Whalen said, wrapping up the Twitter thread. “I’m sure they had a good time laughing at the fact that the Super Bowl champs got randomly added to a freshman basketball team group chat.”

