Following the finale today, can you expect an Acapulco season 2 over at Apple TV+? Or, is this the end of the road?. We should start off this piece by noting this: We’re talking here about an under-the-radar comedy that most people probably should be more aware of than they are. It has Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg on board alongside Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman as executive producers. It’s also a rare bilingual series that really embraces that. Stylistically, there is a genuine sweetness to it; in between this show and Ted Lasso, is this starting to become Apple’s thing with some of its comedy series?

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO