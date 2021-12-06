ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome Spider-Man Web Swinging in Fortnite Goes Viral

By Liam Croft
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite may not be for you, but you have to give it props when the Battle Royale shooter fully implements a new feature that's exclusive to just one skin and looks completely natural in-game. And that is exactly what has happened with wall crawler Spider-Man in Chapter 3, who is...

Leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Trailer Reveals Spider-Man as New Skin

Fortnite Chapter 3 is nearly here. Still, that has not stopped leakers from leaking new skins, characters, and game mechanics before Season 1 commences. “New Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leaked,” one fan wrote on social media. “Only watch if you want to!”. The source of the leaked trailer was Fortnite’s...
GRID Legends Blowout Reveals First Gameplay, Release Date, New Details

It's been a hot minute since we last heard about GRID Legends, the next entry in Codemasters' touring car racing series, but the team has just pushed out a tonne of new information. In the above new video, a couple of people from the studio talk us through some brand new gameplay footage as well as touching on new tracks, modes, vehicle classes, and more.
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Feels the Heat with Yakuza DLC Pack Next Week

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is getting a meaty DLC pack on the 8th December. The artfully named 'Yakuza Series Collaboration Pack' includes loads of costumes based on characters from the Yakuza games, but that's not all. It also has Yakuza music tracks (we're headbanging already), loads of new customisation items (over 650, according to the press release), and rearranged Virtua Fighter 3 tunes. There's been no word on price, however.
Fortnite’s new season has Spider-Man and Gears of War

It’s not just a new season for Fortnite, it’s a new chapter. That means a completely new island (not just tweaks), and more drastic changes than a seasonal shift. And Fortnite’s new season (Chapter 3 Season 1) is being titled “Flipped” to convey all of these changes. Named after the...
Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn Expansion Releases This Month

When Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was first announced, publisher THQ Nordic also confirmed that the action RPG would be getting a brand new expansion down the line. It's now been over a year since Re-Reckoning hit PlayStation 4, and honestly, we were expecting the promised expansion, Fatesworn, to be a 2022 deal. But no, it's actually going to launch this month, on the 14th December.
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo Is Incoming

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires has a new gameplay trailer, alongside news that a playable demo is coming soon. The hack and slash action-strategy title is set to launch on the 15th February for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In Japan, however, it releases in just a few weeks, on the 23rd December. So, if you're eager to learn more about the game well before its arrival in the West, we're sure that there'll be plenty of impressions going around later this month.
How to get Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has added a new way for players to get around with Spider-Man’s Mythic Web-Shooters, and here’s how you can get your hands on them. There are plenty of exciting additions in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1. You can progress through a brand-new Battle Pass that features several unlockable skins like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as The Foundation.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 adds Spider-Man and Dwayne Johnson

One of the most popular games of all time just added one of the more popular superheroes of all time. Online shooter Fortnite has entered Chapter 3, which adds a complete map overhaul, new gameplay features, and a big new update to the game’s wacky storyline. Oh and we’re also...
YouTuber Offers a $10,000 Reward to Anyone Who Creates a Multiplayer Mod for Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A YouTuber has offered a ten thousand dollar reward to anyone who can successfully create a multiplayer mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The content creator, who goes by the YouTube handle PointCrow and runs a channel featuring a range of Zelda-based content, has announced a five-figure reward on Twitter for anyone who can make a Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod.
Fortnite: How to Get Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man Styles

Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man are two alternate Spider-Man skin styles that you can currently get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. After several leaks and rumors, Spider-Man has finally swung his way into Fortnite Island and has even brought some cool new skins, weapons and other cosmetics along. Over the course of two Chapters, Epic has introduced several Marvel characters and players have been waiting to see Spidey come to the game. Alas, our wish has been granted and there are three new Spider-Man skins up for grabs. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to get the Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man styles in Fortnite.
Basim's Sword Is Up for Grabs in New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Challenge

The cool curved sword that Basim uses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla could soon be yours to wield. The deadly looking one-handed blade is up for grabs as a reward for completing the game's newest community challenge, which begins today. Said challenge tasks players with killing 250,000 enemies with one-handed swords...
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Delayed Once Again to Early 2022

Flippin' heck, it's been a while since the last update on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The project is an improved and updated version of the cult hit PC game, filled with brand new narrative threads and endings to discover. It'll also be the first time it's playable on a PlayStation, which is exciting in itself. However, the game has been delayed again and again, and now, with the first news in over a year, it's being pushed back one more time.
Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teasing Something for The Game Awards

The Game Awards is set to go live later this week, and as usual, Geoff Keighley is talking up the show big time. In the run up to Geoff's very own E3 presentation awards ceremony, some trickles of info are starting to emerge. One such tease comes from Sonic the Hedgehog's official Twitter account, which has now effectively confirmed the character's presence at the show.
Unfathomable Review - Immersive Gameplay and Backstabbing Thrills Make for a Captivating Voyage

Fantasy Flight Games is no stranger to the world of Arkham Horror and the supernatural, and it's diving back in with its newest game, Unfathomable. Unfathomable is a new semi-cooperative game that has you playing as characters aboard the S.S. Atlantica who are attempting to survive the trip and keep the ship afloat as it sails towards its new destination. That won't be easy, though, as you'll need to drive back monstrous creatures, repair damage, keep other passengers safe, and deal with a traitor in your midst all at the same time. That might sound a bit daunting to keep track of, but Unfathomable expertly weaves its many mechanics together with precision, and soon you'll find yourself fully immersed in this fantastical scenario.
The Matrix Awakens Seems to Be an Interactive Tie-in with Resurrections Movie

Enthusiasm for The Matrix has bubbled back up to the surface lately, with the aptly titled The Matrix Resurrections bringing back the iconic sci-fi story with a brand new sequel. The movie is due to hit theatres on 22nd December, and it looks as though Warner Bros. might be planning more than just a two-hour flick.
Serious Sam 4 Launches on PS5 Today, Looks Utterly Ridiculous

Here's a surprising new arrival on PlayStation 5 — well, sort of. Serious Sam 4 was recently rated for release on consoles last month, which probably took some of the wind out of this announcement's sails. Still, here we are: the game has not only been announced for PS5, it's available right now.
