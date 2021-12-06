Awesome Spider-Man Web Swinging in Fortnite Goes Viral

Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man are two alternate Spider-Man skin styles that you can currently get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. After several leaks and rumors, Spider-Man has finally swung his way into Fortnite Island and has even brought some cool new skins, weapons and other cosmetics along. Over the course of two Chapters, Epic has introduced several Marvel characters and players have been waiting to see Spidey come to the game. Alas, our wish has been granted and there are three new Spider-Man skins up for grabs. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to get the Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man styles in Fortnite.

