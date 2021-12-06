Awesome Spider-Man Web Swinging in Fortnite Goes Viral

Fantasy Flight Games is no stranger to the world of Arkham Horror and the supernatural, and it's diving back in with its newest game, Unfathomable. Unfathomable is a new semi-cooperative game that has you playing as characters aboard the S.S. Atlantica who are attempting to survive the trip and keep the ship afloat as it sails towards its new destination. That won't be easy, though, as you'll need to drive back monstrous creatures, repair damage, keep other passengers safe, and deal with a traitor in your midst all at the same time. That might sound a bit daunting to keep track of, but Unfathomable expertly weaves its many mechanics together with precision, and soon you'll find yourself fully immersed in this fantastical scenario.
Comments / 0