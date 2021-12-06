ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There “may be more” from the Elden Ring devs at The Game Awards

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFromSoftware debuted the first in-game footage of Elden Ring at Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live, and there may be more at the next big event hosted by Geoff Keighley. The Game Awards is scheduled to broadcast on Thursday, December 9, and Keighley is hyping up the show’s announcements in even...

