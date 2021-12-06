How to destroy Fortnite signal jammers

The end is quickly coming for Fortnite Chapter 2. You'll be able to take part in the event later today, Decemebr 4, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. In an event that is, appropriately enough, titled "The End," we will get a sendoff for what has been an immensely long saga in Fortnite's growing history. The event will only run once, so you won't be able to take part if you miss it the first time. Your only option then will be a rewatch online. But don't worry, we'll be covering the event in full--as well as everything that happens next like the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass. Here's all you need to know about Fortnite: The End - Chapter 2 Finale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO