Video Games

How to destroy Fortnite signal jammers

PCGamesN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know how to destroy the signal jammers in a single match in Fortnite? A new chapter has begun with the earth-shattering revelation that the leader of the Foundation is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and that the plan to defeat the Cube Queen was to flip the island over. As...

www.pcgamesn.com

DBLTAP

How to Complete All Jumpman Zone Challenges in Fortnite

Here's how to complete all Jumpman Zone challenges in Fortnite, and the rewards you'll get for doing so. The leaks were true. The latest collaboration to grace Fortnite is the return of Air Jordan. This time, the brand is bringing in some cosmetics themed around the iconic Air Jordan XI Cool Grey sneakers. Players can grab the Cool Grey Bundle straight from the Item Shop for the standard amount of V-Bucks, but in addition to this players can also complete challenges in the Jumpman Zone to earn some exclusive rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the white screen error in Fortnite

Fortnite’s third chapter is out. Players are already flooding the servers after an epic closing event that concluded the previous storyline while also shedding light on the new one. The new chapter already started with a bang with the return of The Foundation and the addition of Spider-Man. Players will...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: How to Harvest Wood at Logjam Lumberyard

Fortnite has just kicked off its newest Chapter, meaning the whole island and everything around it has gone through some major changes. Of course, keeping up with the alliteration in every named location, there are location-specific challenges. One of them has to do with harvesting wood at this location for a challenge. Here is how you harvest wood at Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale Event Starts Today: How To Watch Fortnite - The End Event

The end is quickly coming for Fortnite Chapter 2. You'll be able to take part in the event later today, Decemebr 4, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. In an event that is, appropriately enough, titled "The End," we will get a sendoff for what has been an immensely long saga in Fortnite's growing history. The event will only run once, so you won't be able to take part if you miss it the first time. Your only option then will be a rewatch online. But don't worry, we'll be covering the event in full--as well as everything that happens next like the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass. Here's all you need to know about Fortnite: The End - Chapter 2 Finale.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to get the Nick Fury skin on Fortnite

Once again another Marvel hero dropped in Fortnite’s Item Shop. This is due to Epic Games’ multiple-year deal with Marvel to release characters from their universe at least monthly. Earlier this month we’ve seen Fortnite’s sudden skin release of the Dark Phoenix a.k.a. Jean Grey. This time around Epic Games brings to us the man who assembled the Avengers in the form of the Nick Fury skin on Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Where to discover the device in Fortnite

Want to know where to discover the device in Fortnite? After much speculation, Fortnite Chapter 3 has begun, and the map has now flipped over. The season comes with a new map, lots of weapons, and even a mechanic that allows you to slide in Fortnite. As if sliding down hills wasn’t thrilling enough, you’ll soon be able to swing across the map with the Spider-Man mythic item.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Use Preferred Item Slots In Fortnite

In Fortnite battle royale, sometimes the difference between winning and losing comes down to who can navigate their inventory fastest. If you find yourself desperately swapping weapons to the point where you might be tossing health kits at opponents as you fumble through your virtual pockets, it might be time to use Preferred Item Slots, a fairly new quality-of-life feature that allows you to semi-automate the process of organizing your loot. Here's how to use Preferred Item Slots in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Web Swing in Fortnite Chapter 3

Among the many mechanics introduced to Fortnite as part of the game’s new chapter, the ability to web swing across the island has won the hearts of players like no other, thanks to its impressive animations and the way it offers them a new and amazing way to explore the game’s environments. With that said, we will now tell you how to web swing on Fortnite so that you can play the game in a completely different way and awaken the hero in you.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
PCGamesN

Gory Tetris roguelike Loot River now has a demo

Swords and spells are all fine and dandy, but what if you could make the dungeon itself into a weapon? That’s the basic idea behind Loot River, a Tetris-inspired action-roguelike indie game that’s due out next year. If that sounds interesting to you, we have good news: there’s a demo you can try out right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Use Tents In Fortnite: Campsites Explained

In Fortnite Chapter 3, tents are one of the biggest new additions to the battle royale game. Deploying a tent in the middle of the game opens up several options, ranging from executing a stealth attack, busting out big firepower, or investing in yourself for future rounds. Here's all you need to know about tents and the upcoming campsite upgrades.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Jump Through Flaming Rings in a Vehicle in Fortnite

Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle is one of the first seasonal challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With the new Chapter being live, there are plenty of new challenges and quests that you can take up and earn exciting rewards and XP bonuses. Flaming rings have been around for a while now but seeing that the whole Fortnite island has now flipped, you might need a rundown. For players who may find it hard to complete the jumping through flaming rings in a vehicle quest in Fortnite, this guide is here to help.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Brim Royale Code in Creative and How to Play

Fortnite Brim Royale code is a code to a creative competition launched by Fortnite Creative that is a part of Fortnite Creative. It has some codes available by the Fortnite community members and interested players can join the creative map for something other than the Fortnite Battle Royale. Players can...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Fortnite – how to get Spider-Man and the mythic item

Are you looking for Spider-Man in Fortnite? The legendary wall-crawler has finally made his battle royale game debut in Fortnite Chapter 3. If you purchase the new battle pass, you can unlock the original Spider-Man Fortnite skin to dominate the battlefield in style. The web-slinging fun doesn’t stop there, as Spider-Man’s web-shooters are going to be made available for all players to use throughout the season.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Crew: What's Included, How To Sign Up, And How To Cancel

Fortnite Crew is the monthly subscription pack that gives Fortnite fans additional and exclusive content for as long as they're subscribers. It premiered in December of 2020 and since then has seen the release of original characters--and even some crossover characters--that fans can't access any other way. This makes Fortnite Crew a desirable item for some Fortnite players, but whether you're looking to sign up or cancel your subscription, here's how you can do those things, plus what you get when you're a subscriber.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Minecraft modders overhaul 1.18 with 85 new biomes

Minecraft 1.18 is officially here, and the revamped world generation has created some astounding new vistas. Yet, as ever, modders are at work expanding on Mojang’s game, and Terralith 2.0 has arrived with a host of features to make world generation even more impressive. Best of all, it’s not even technically a Minecraft mod.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Victory Crown in Fortnite

Epic Games have added the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including what it does and how to get it. Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 has brought a brand-new Battle Pass that features several unlockable skins like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Spider-Man. There are also new items like Spidey’s Web-Shooters.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fortnite Slide: How to slide and how sliding works in Fortnite

Slide is a brand new mechanic introduced in Fortnite, which greatly increases your movement capabilities. While vehicles continue to be one of the most efficient ways to move around the Fortnite map, the ability to slide grants a new layer to explore in battle royale. Whether you're planning a surprise attack or a swift escapade, you'll want to master this as soon as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: How to Ignite Players Easily

Fortnite allows players not only the ability to down their opponents in a wide variety of ways but also the opportunity to take on a wide variety of challenges, all of which rewards them with XP and rewards. With that said, we will now tell you how to easily ignite your enemies in Fortnite so that you can complete all the challenges as well as really make your presence known on the battlefield.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to slide — Fortnite Chapter 3 guide

In Fortnite Chapter 3, there’s a lot new to experience. There’s a new map, new weapons, a new challenge system, and a new way to get around. In this Fortnite Chapter 3 sliding guide, we’ll explain how to slide (it’s a little unclear) and why you’d want to. How to...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite Shanta quests and how to complete them

It’s the start of a new Fortnite chapter, and this time around, quests will work slightly differently than they did last season. You’ll still have access to character quests, but thankfully, you don’t need to specifically visit these NPCs on the map to get started. Kicking things off is Shanta, a character who sends you around the map to collect Gem Fragments. In total, there are 91 of them, and if you collect them all, you gain access to the fancy new Shanta armor. The nice thing is that, although the Gem Fragments don’t appear on the map immediately, they will show up once you get close enough. So, you just need to be in the general vicinity and an icon will appear on the map, indicating the Gem’s location.
VIDEO GAMES

