How to destroy Fortnite signal jammers

It’s the start of a new Fortnite chapter, and this time around, quests will work slightly differently than they did last season. You’ll still have access to character quests, but thankfully, you don’t need to specifically visit these NPCs on the map to get started. Kicking things off is Shanta, a character who sends you around the map to collect Gem Fragments. In total, there are 91 of them, and if you collect them all, you gain access to the fancy new Shanta armor. The nice thing is that, although the Gem Fragments don’t appear on the map immediately, they will show up once you get close enough. So, you just need to be in the general vicinity and an icon will appear on the map, indicating the Gem’s location.
