Richmond, VA

Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Preliminary work to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee got underway Monday in Richmond.

A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon, one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue. The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.

The disassembly process could start as soon as Tuesday, according to Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services.

Sunday’s announcement marked a reversal from September, when the Northam administration said the statue would remain in place while a process to reimagine the future of Monument Avenue played out. Other Confederate statuary was removed from the residential boulevard last summer following the protest movement ignited by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The removal comes just before Northam leaves office and GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who has expressed less enthusiasm about the statue’s removal, is sworn in.

Joseph M.
1d ago

The dangerous Ignorance of today’s Blacks! Erasing and Rewriting American History. Violating the old adage:”Those who Forget History are Condemned to Repeat It!” Careful what you wish for!

Truth&Justice
1d ago

Hopefully, when common sense and decency returns to the Governor's Office next month, we can erase the Coward Northam from our history and return to honoring our Commonwealth's history, and those sons and daughters of Virginia who played vital parts of that history. What a shame that we allowed, and still allow, the Coward Northam and the small, racially charged, radical mob that insists on forcing black supremacy upon our Commonwealth to continue to act to divide and destroy our great Commonwealth of Virginia.

From grime to crumbling masonry, US parks get a makeover

Near the Tidal Basin in Washington, crews have cleaned grime off the white marble exterior of the Jefferson Memorial and fixed cracked stone to prevent falling debris. At the Statue of Liberty, plans are in the works to waterproof the exterior of the massive stone fort built in 1807 that serves as the monument's base.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

