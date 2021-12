The Halo Infinite campaign launch trailer is here, just in time for Master Chief’s latest mission to get underway next week. 343 Industries has cracked out all the beats from the past couple of years, including the Pilot from the Discover Hope trailer all the way back at E3 2019. There’s also appearances from friends like new definitely-not-Cortana AI ‘The Weapon’ and a better look at some of Chief’s foes too. This includes glimpses of ‘Spartan Killer’ Jega ‘Rdoamni, War Chief Escharum and The Harbinger. Master Chief certainly has his work cut out for him if he stands to eliminate The Banished.

