ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

KDHE: 31 new COVID cases, additional death in Ellis Co. since Friday

Hays Post
Hays Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since...

hayspost.com

Comments / 1

Related
krwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 969 new cases and 11 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 969 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 13.6%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:. 341 new cases in Bernalillo County. 18 new cases in Chaves County. 15...
LAS CRUCES, NM
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in California With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Hays Post

Kan. extends deal for 'Mission Control' system for patient transfers

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has extended an agreement with Motient for use of a patient transfer system used by 115 hospitals statewide. Known as Mission Control, the program helps overwhelmed hospitals find available bed space for acute care patients. The software also provides a real-time view of surging cases of COVID-19 that require hospitalization.
KANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Connecticut With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Ellis County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Ellis County, KS
Health
County
Ellis County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Ellis County, KS
Coronavirus
Meadville Tribune

239 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths since Friday in Crawford County -- COVID-19 report, Dec. 6

Crawford County added 239 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Friday. There have been a total of 13,840 cases during the pandemic. The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported three new deaths to the Tribune on Monday — a man in his 60s on Thursday, a man in his 70s on Saturday and a woman in her 70s on Sunday. The county has had five COVID-related deaths in December and 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 237 deaths since the pandemic began.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Clinton Herald

County COVID numbers rise

CLINTON — Clinton County is seeing a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Monday. Over the last seven days, the county had 261 positive COVID-19 cases, Cullen said. Last week, Cullen reported the county had 128 positive cases over the previous seven days.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ellis Co
Hays Post

HaysMed releases November COVID statistics

HaysMed on Monday released COVID-19 statistics for the month of November. The numbers reflect all COVID-19 admissions, not just those patients residing in Ellis County. There were 67 total COVID inpatient admissions, with an average age of 60. Just less than two-thirds of the admissions were male patients. Fourteen of the admissions were Ellis County residents.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 7 States Will Have Next Surge

You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

Missouri confirms first case of Omicron virus variant

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri. The St. Louis Health Department said Saturday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the virus case in a resident of St. Louis that was first reported Friday as a presumed case of the omicron variant.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
myaustinminnesota.com

MDH reports two additional COVID-19 deaths in Mower County from Wednesday to Friday, nine additional cases for cumulative total of 7,213

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday that Mower County has recorded its 48th and 49th COVID-19 related deaths, one in an individual 75-79 years of age and the other 80-84 years of age. The county also recorded 6,977 confirmed and 236 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 7,213 since the onset of the pandemic, up nine from Wednesday and Thursday. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 895,229, and over 851,600 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths, 1,053 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 8, 2021, there are currently 8,482 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,036 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Alaska Has Received So Far

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 7, the U.S. has sent 582,057,445 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 177.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy