KDHE: 31 new COVID cases, additional death in Ellis Co. since Friday
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since...hayspost.com
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 1