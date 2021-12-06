ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Women Expose The Worst ‘Compliment’ They’ve Ever Received From A Man

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'Words of affirmation' is not everyone's love language, but we can all appreciate on some level a thoughtful...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lifehacker

These Are the Worst Christmas Gifts Lifehacker Readers Have Ever Received

I recently went down a Reddit rabbit hole in which commenters described the worst gift they’d ever received—everything from miniature butter knives (at age 7) to used magazines to...a thrift store jock strap? It was all pretty terrible, so of course I then asked you about the worst gift you’d ever received and holy hell, there are a lot of thoughtless (and even cruel) gift-givers roaming this Earth.
LIFESTYLE
Pleated-Jeans.com

23 Of The Funniest Tweets From Women Ever (This Week – November 22-27)

It’s a tiring process reading every tweet from a woman on the internet to find the best ones each week but it’s definitely worth it. We definitely didn’t find all of them, but here are some that were, like, really good. And if you’re looking for more than 23, be...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Language
Stereogum

Worst Party Ever – “Beautiful Out”

In November we gave thanks for “Prism On A Window,” the lead single from Florida-bred, Seattle-based emo upstarts Worst Party Ever’s debut album. Today a second Dartland single has arrived, and it’s just as mournful, dynamic, and catchy as the last. “Beautiful Out” gets in and out in just over two minutes, building to a final line from singer Andrew Schueneman that sums up depression in devastatingly simple terms: “I don’t want to go outside/ But it’s beautiful out.” Listen below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
1051thebounce.com

Single People Are Burnt Out From Bad Dating App Matches, Study Shows

The single life ain’t easy, and as new research suggests, people using dating apps are feeling the burnout of bad matches and failed dates. According to dating app Badoo, 78 percent of daters feel stressed and let down by consistently going on dates with people they feel incompatible with. The Independent reports that on average, the app found that single people are going on six failed dates per year and spending nearly $400 a year on bad dates.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Woman's World

Couples Who Are Together for a Long Time Have This Amazing Thing Happen to Their Hearts

If you’ve been with your partner or spouse for decades, you may have noticed that your lives are more intertwined as time goes on. Maybe you anticipate their coffee order after hearing it every morning, or you just know how to cheer them up at the end of a bad day. Now, researchers say that being together with someone for a long time can lead to a fascinating physiological change: Couples heart rates begin to sync.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Research shows the more expensive your wedding, the lower the chances of living 'happily ever after'

In 1964, Paul McCartney of the Beatles famously sang, “I don’t care too much for money, money can’t buy me love.” While Mr. McCartney’s sentiments were definitely a major foreshadowing of the hippie, free-love movement that was to come in the ‘60s, it appears as though he was also onto a big truth that wouldn’t be proven for another 50 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials

At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Worst Episodes of ‘Friends’ Ever, According to Data

As one of the most iconic sitcoms that has ever aired on TV, “Friends” has produced countless episodes that are considered classics. But even the best shows with the best writers have an occasional mishap. Despite the witty characters and almost nonstop funny shenanigans, there are still some forgettable and even dull moments. To determine […]
TV SERIES
SPY

The 17 Best Presents for Cat Lovers and Their Feline Friends

If you’re not a fan of cats, chances are you haven’t met a nice one yet. They’re different from dogs — and their owners tend to differ a bit from man’s best friend’s best friend as well. Cats don’t just give out love — you have to earn a cat’s respect and affection. But once you do — you’re golden. Nice, cuddly cats are the best and they deserve the royal treatment from their owners and friends. One great way to get on a cat’s good side is to give them, or their owner, a gift. A gift for a...
PETS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy