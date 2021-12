Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday as championship leader Max Verstappen smashed into a wall and could only manage third place. Verstappen's hopes were extinguished when his Red Bull speared into the barriers at the exit of the last bend on his final flying lap on the tight, unforgiving Jeddah street circuit just as he appeared poised to unseat his rival. "It was terrible," said a shaken but unhurt Verstappen. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second and will share the front row on Sunday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO