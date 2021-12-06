ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

HaysMed releases November COVID statistics

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
HaysMed on Monday released COVID-19 statistics for the month of November. The numbers reflect all COVID-19 admissions, not just...

Hays Post

Hutchinson doctor recommends COVID-19 boosters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Rex Degner, Chief Medical Officer at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System believes getting a COVID-19 booster is a good idea for those who have already been vaccinated. "I do believe that boosters are a very reasonable thing," Degner said. "I received my booster in October, as...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 10 new cases, 5,000 in Ellis Co. since reporting began

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Wednesday. As of Friday morning, HaysMed reported 22 COVID-19 inpatients. The KDHE reported Wednesday 54 percent of eligible Ellis County residents are fully vaccinated, noting the vaccination rate for...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 3800 new cases, 62 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,877 to a total of 486,109, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 62 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6830. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

More families sticking with homeschooling after pandemic

WICHITA — Worried about safety, resistant to mask orders and troubled by a lack of confidence in public schools, thousands more Kansas parents are opting to teach their kids at home. The shift comes in the wake of the pandemic that convinced those families they could handle the job.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

KDHE has yet to ID the Omicron variant in Kansas

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) continues to sequence positive COVID-19 samples and has not yet identified the Omicron variant in Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. While there is more to learn about Omicron, the same prevention methods used throughout the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Scott City certifies industrial site through Sunflower program

Sunflower Electric Power Corp. has announced a new certified industrial site in Scott City via its certified sites program . This is the third site to meet the rigorous certification criteria. The Sunflower Certified Sites Program is a component of Sunflower Electric Economic Development (SEED), a collective initiative of Sunflower...
SCOTT CITY, KS
Hays Post

Goodland student helping LGBTQ+ community achieve health equity

Growing up in western Kansas, Tori Gleason knew that the area faces the same kind of health care challenges as most of rural America: a shortage of providers, technology lags, resources strained by population shifts. So when she became a chiropractor, Gleason returned to share her skill set. Gleason, who...
GOODLAND, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Parents speak out at education hearing

Last week brought a rocky two-day meeting of the Legislature’s Special Committee on Education. The purpose was to examine the decline in student achievement as shown on state assessment scores. Nevertheless, almost an entire day was spent on testimony about Critical Race Theory. Republicans, special interest group leaders and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

IRS: Guidance on 2020 credits for COVID Economic Impact Payments

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit PDF (FS-2021-17). Individuals who didn't get the full first and second Economic Impact Payments may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. The first and second rounds of Economic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

Blue Cross of Kansas changes policy on transgender surgery

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has changed a policy that denied sex reassignment surgery to people who did not legally change their names, the company confirmed Thursday. The change came after the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund raised the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Hays Post

Workers across U.S. are in limbo over Biden's vaccine mandate

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies on hold. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia stayed a vaccine mandate for employers of companies that contract with the federal government. That follows similar nationwide suspensions of Biden administration mandates for employees of larger private companies and certain health care workers.
LABOR ISSUES
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Midwest Energy hiring system operator

Midwest Energy is now hiring for a System Operator for our office in Hays, Kan. System Operators monitor the status of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems. They work with field personnel to coordinate switching operations, and to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the electric system. An...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Troubled Kansas prison faces uncertain future

Prisoners awaiting trial or sentencing at the troubled Leavenworth Detention Center should have new confines by the end of the year. CoreCivic, a publicly traded prison operator, owns the Leavenworth Detention Center, which has been the center of a number of controversies in recent years. They range from reports of poor conditions to authorities eavesdropping on phone calls between prisoners and their attorneys.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

FHSU alum takes leadership position at Emporia health center

Following the retirement of Dr. Dilip Patel, Flint Hills Community Health Center recently announced the promotion of Jena Dunham to Director of Behavioral Health. Jena joined the health center a year ago as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She brings extensive experience in psychiatric mental health to her position and proven...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

