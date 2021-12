While Nissan keeps itself busy with advanced powertrain technologies and the imminent arrival of the new Z sports car, one model has continued flying under the radar. That's none other than the Nissan Versa. Although vastly improved over the previous-generation model, the new one's biggest trump card is its high-value price tag that makes it one of the cheapest ways to get behind the wheel of a new car. The 2022 Nissan Versa is now on sale and is a carryover model with no changes. The good news is that while it has received a price hike, it's been marginal.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO