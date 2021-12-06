ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

In Naming Omicron Variant, Authorities Skipped 'Xi' and 'Nu'

Somehow you missed the second paragraph of the summary? "Xi ranked 296th last year among the most common family names in China, according to the government. The top 100 family names are used by about 85% of the population, official data show. " That's not very common. There's only...

The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
whdh.com

Why WHO skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet in naming Omicron

(CNN) — The naming of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is causing some confusion. Since May the World Health Organization has been using letters of the Greek alphabet, in order, to name coronavirus variants. Delta was the most dominant one, followed by eight others — including Epsilon, Iota and Lambda — that so far have mostly fizzled out.
Indy100

This is how you actually pronounce omicron, the name of the new coronavirus variant

A BBC News presenter has been put on blast by the pronunciation police for ‘mispronouncing’ the new coronavirus strain “omicron” – and it turns out he’s wrong. While there are arguably bigger things on the nation’s plate, one viewer moaned in The Telegraph’s Letter to the Editor segment: “Clearly, no one at BBC News did Greek at school, given the newsreaders’ mispronunciation of the new variant, which sounds like “ommicron.”“The correct pronunciation is “oh-my-cron”, with the emphasis on the second syllable.” Well, * honestly* guys 😤 pic.twitter.com/4AXZQCAhep— iCod (@icod) November 29, 2021One person jumped to the defence on Twitter...
Boston Herald

Nelson: Nothing nu here, WHO bows to China in naming omicron

Omicron is the name of the latest COVID variant — so designated by the World Health Organization, which has the august responsibility for selecting names for each newly discovered COVID form. The WHO has decided to use the Greek alphabet for the labeling sequence. In this era, where so many ethnicities and origins leap to claim offense at any perceived shadow on their identity, let us commend and thank all those of Greek extraction and connection for not objecting (at least thus far) to the association of their alphabet with COVID. In contemporary context, their reticence, even stoicism, borders on the heroic.
China
slashdot.org

'China Will Soon Lead the US in Tech'

Sure, those are your fears (or what you want to project as fears for others), but the article is mostly talking about manufacturing, with only a slight nod to semiconductor chip design, which China pursues for national security reasons fearing that US chips designs are back-doored. But playing to fears,...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

