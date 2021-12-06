Allow me to reintroduce myself – The Press names UW-Green Bay alumni as editor

GREEN BAY – Students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes encouraged support for Black-owned businesses as a way to honor one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa at the university’s annual celebration Saturday night. UW-Green Bay held its yearly event for Kwanzaa on campus Saturday and this year’s theme was on Ujamaa, or cooperative economics, which is one of the seven principles of the celebration. The celebrations began with a traditional libation ceremony, where water is poured to give respect to ancestors and pray for well wishes for the new year, and members of the University’s Black Student Union lit seven candles representing the seven values.

