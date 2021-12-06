Allow me to reintroduce myself – The Press names UW-Green Bay alumni as editor

Green Bay, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Council of Trustees recently announced leadership changes and additions. Dr. Tina Sauerhammer-Dean succeeded Craig Dickman to become the new chair of the Council of Trustees. Sauerhammer-Dean is the co-founder of the Wisconsin Institute for Plastic Surgery and a 1999 graduate of UW-Green Bay. She is the first female to chair the board. In addition, Craig Dickman (82’), managing director of Titletown Tech, became the immediate past chair; Cordero Barkley (’09), director of Finance and Investments at Titletown Tech, is the new vice chair; and Christopher Howald, CEO of Tweet/Garot, is the new secretary for the Council.
