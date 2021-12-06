ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Hollywood — and the U.S. in general — fall short when generating big new ideas

Sequels and remakes are everywhere, dominating the box office...

Eater

New Hollywood Restaurant Grandmaster Recorders Is Big, Bold, and Pure Rock and Roll

In 2021, a handful of ambitious and impressive restaurants opened in Hollywood’s central core. From historic stretches on Sunset Boulevard to the Cahuenga Corridor, dining rooms feel reimagined (and slightly less touristy) with newcomers like the incredibly popular Horses, forthcoming Mes Amis from chef Lincoln Carson, and Superba Food + Bread’s revamped Cat & Fiddle/Hearth & Hound space. Joining those ranks this Thursday is the three-story Grandmaster Recorders, the newest and grandest project from the team behind E.P. & L.P. and Strings Of Life, the Botanical Hospitality Group.
RESTAURANTS
indiacurrents.com

Is Hollywood Finally Warming Up to Non-Stereotypical Brown Roles?

Hollywood is a world that fascinates people from across the world. When I first moved to LA from India in 2016, I was unsure of how I was going to navigate my way in this unfamiliar world. I soon ended up getting an internship with a talent management company. It all felt so new and it was nothing like Bollywood. It was different…
MOVIES
Mens Journal

‘Red Notice’ Director Rawson Marshall Thurber on Hollywood, Fitness Icons, and Getting in Shape for His Family

If you don’t know Rawson Marshall Thurber, you definitely know his work—he’s written and directed a string of hit movies, including 2004’s Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and more recent blockbusters like Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. His latest flick, Red Notice, stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot and is now Netflix’s most-watched film of all time. But Thurber has also found success in a very different arena: the gym. (The photos don’t lie.)
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Halle Berry Signs Multi-Picture Netflix Film Deal as ‘Bruised’ Tops Global Charts

Halle Berry is staying in business with Netflix. Following the streaming release of her directorial debut “Bruised,” Berry has signed a multi-title deal with the service to produce and star in feature films. Netflix said “Bruised,” which debuted in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, rated as its top film in the United States this week. It was also the No. 2 English language film around the globe, ranking as the first choice in 71 countries and was watched for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release. “My directorial debut, ‘Bruised,’ was a labor of love and I knew...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Hopes For Long Holiday Dance With Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’; Global Start Could Reach $31M – Box Office Preview

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Broadway classic and 10x Oscar-winning 1961 movie, West Side Story, finally tunes up this weekend as the sole wide major studio theatrical release in 2,800 U.S./Canada theaters and offshore debuts in France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and UK. All in, the global outlook is $22M-$31M, with $12M-$17M coming from domestic and $10M-$14M from abroad. The 20th Century Studios-Amblin production is being released by Disney. While MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci provided a ray of hope for older films, particularly long-running ones eyeing awards, during the pandemic with $14.4M over three days and $22M...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Encanto’ Continue Reign at U.K. Box Office

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office in its second weekend. The Universal release collected £1.5 million ($2 million) and now has £5.5 million at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. Disney release “Encanto,” took £1.2 million in its second weekend and has a total of £3.3 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was in third place with £1.06 million and has amassed £9.1 million after three weekends. Piece of Magic Entertainment’s seasonal release, Christmas concert film “Christmas With Andre,” featuring Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, debuted...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Vogue

Uncanny Valley: A Hollywood Executive Reflects On What Her Industry And The Pandemic Have Done To Women’s Faces

Recently I attended a maskless party outdoors with friends I’ve known for years, only to be confronted with a different type of mask. In the time since the pandemic first upended our lives, it wasn’t just the world that had changed but the faces. Lifted, plumped, and smoothed, the women at this party looked almost unrecognisable – less like themselves and more like one another.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Bond’ Mogul Barbara Broccoli Has Earned a License to Chill

Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Musicals Haven’t Been Popular at the Box Office. Will ‘West Side Story’ Change That?

In 1961, “West Side Story”  dominated the box office and swept the Oscars. Now, six decades later, Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed remake of the beloved musical, in theaters on Friday, looks to also find itself in the awards race after receiving rapturous reviews. But the film’s commercial prospects may be less certain. On paper, the latest take on the oft-adapted Shakespearean love story is primed to be a smash because it’s based on one of the most cherished musicals in theater history and emanates from Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker in Spielberg. But “West Side Story” is returning to cinemas at a time when...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Partnership with Netflix

Having just debuted her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. Berry has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes the week after Berry’s Bruised debuted on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and  No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Snubbed: Duchess Of Sussex's Plans In US, Hollywood Failed?

Meghan Markle reportedly lost her mind as all her Hollywood plans failed her. As the Sussexes expanded their connections in the US again, Meghan shared her story with Ellen DeGeneres in the recent interview on the show. She also proclaimed she did not hold back when she outed almost all her moments with Prince Harry when they were still dating until they relocated to the US.
CELEBRITIES

