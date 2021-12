Earlier this season, 247Sports polled college football coaches on which assistants they felt were ready to lead programs in head-coaching roles and many of those names came off the board this cycle. In speaking with other analysts and national sources for this story, four high-profile assistants who seemed to top every list will enter their first season as a head coach in 2022 — Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Tony Elliott (Virginia), Mike Elko (Duke) and Dan Lanning (Oregon).

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO