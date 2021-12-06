ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
listen hear! Song of the Day: Maggie Rose shares soulful reimagining of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move”

By John Timmons
 2 days ago

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Nashville-based roots-rock and soul powerhouse singer Maggie Rose released her third studio album, Have a Seat, earlier this year. One of our favorite tracks on the album is her soulful...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole King
Person
Maggie Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#I Feel The Earth Move#Soul
Music
Comments / 0

