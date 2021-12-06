listen hear! Song of the Day: Maggie Rose shares soulful reimagining of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move”

Hawkeye is set in the main MCU universe and not one of the many alternate timelines of Marvel’s What If…? However, it does posit one what-if scenario for our own universe: what if Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark wasn’t the most infamous flop in Broadway history? Although, in the MCU, Rogers: The Musical is really more like their Hamilton, isn’t it? All that stuff really happened. Or more like Come From Away, because it’s more recent history? Anyway, if you can’t get enough Marvel Musical Mayhem, Disney’s got you covered. They’ve released a full song from the show-within-a-show Rogers: The Musical. We only get a snippet before Clint turns off his hearing aid in episode one of the new Disney+ show. The song was written by Hairspray collaborators Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and features RENT OG Adam Pascal. It sounds like an Act 1 Finale if I’ve ever heard one. And if that isn’t enough Broadway superhero time for you, you can always revisit that time the Green Goblin broke into David Letterman’s studio.

