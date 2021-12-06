Sing a Song of Stoke - Snowbird Turns 50!

Known around the globe as one of the meanest hip layers to ever rip an edge, Marcus Caston has seen plenty of action. He’s seen summit descents and bottomless chowder, traveled near and far to taste the goods. But sometimes, the best kept secrets aren’t half way around the world, but rather carefully tucked into your backyard. Just ask Marcus. He grew up skiing at Snowbird, Utah, which has quite a reputation. The Cirque, the unlimited access off the tram, wide open massive bowls; these tend to be the quintessential images that come to mind when one hears word of the bird. But in reality, there’s so much more laying just behind the curtain. Curtain being a metaphor for tightly pinched trees and deceptive fall lines, of course.

