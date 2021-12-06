ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sing a Song of Stoke - Snowbird Turns 50!

By Local Lexi
 2 days ago

Gaze up 3,000 vertical feet from the base of Snowbird and you may spy the red or blue aerial tramway in miniature, scooting along cables above the glittering snow. The beloved tram cars and all that Snowbird encompasses welcomes guests for a 50th season in December 2021. What is...

