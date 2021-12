“House of Gucci” arrives in theaters Thanksgiving Day stuffed to the gills, a bit like the film industry’s equivalent of a communal turducken. The film sports a cast with a pedigree as illustrious as the subject it covers, studded with actors and a director whose Academy Award accolades might as well be honorifics. With so much talent and such prominent awards accompanying it, one might expect this movie to be better than it is. Blessedly, it’s a lot sillier than that, a popcorn flick that will almost certainly be a crowd-pleaser once it begins streaming.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO