VIDEO: Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform “I Know the End” on ACL

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash. When considering Phoebe Bridgers, Christmas music certainly isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but the indie-alt singer-songwriter, known for her haunting vocals and lyrical prowess, also dabbles in the realm of holiday music, releasing five season-appropriate covers in the past four years. Starting off with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 2017, Bridgers updates the well-known classic with a beautifully ethereal spin, evoking a sense of nostalgia more so than hope for the coming holiday. The next year she released a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song,” which has an upbeat tempo that superbly parallels with heartbreaking lyrics that chronicle the unique sadness that oftentimes comes with the holiday season: “you don’t have to be alone to be lonesome / it’s easy to forget / the sadness comes crashing like a brick through the window / and it’s Christmas so no one can fix it.” Her 2019 release signaled a thematic shift in the holiday covers, as she released “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” paying homage to Simon & Garfunkel’s track of the same name, which features vocals of “Silent Night” overlaid by a mock-version of the seven o’clock news, displaying, as journalist Bruce Eder claims, “a grim and ironic (and prophetic) comment on the state of the United States in 1966.” Bridgers’s version functions much in the same way, but instead of news reports on Vietnam, the Civil Rights movement, and Nixon, the newscast references Trump, police brutality, and Roe V. Wade. 2019’s commentary on the state of our nation was followed by a cover of Merle Haggard’s 1973 track “If We Make it Through December,” which tells the story of a parent who is unable to provide a proper Christmas for their child due to being laid off. “If we make it through December we’ll be fine,” sings Bridgers in an eerily apropos line which alludes not only the financial hardships brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the generalized unease and global despair, waiting month by month for life to look a little brighter by its end.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO