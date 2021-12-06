ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform “I Know the End” on ACL

By Mel Fisher
 6 days ago

Phoebe Bridgers performed on Austin City Limits over the weekend and dazzled the crowd as she always does!. After...

azpbs.org

Austin City Limits “Olivia Rodrigio/Phoebe Bridgers”

Enjoy fresh perspectives in song from Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers. The chart-topping Rodrigo performs tunes from her bestselling debut “Sour,” while Bridgers sings songs from her critically acclaimed LP “Punisher.”. Austin City Limits offers viewers unparalleled access to featured acts in an intimate setting that provides a platform for...
AUSTIN, TX
floodmagazine.com

Phoebe Bridgers Releases Her Take on Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”

Phoebe Bridgers‘ music feels like it’s ripped straight from her head, the candid and well-thought lyrics tinged with a bit of blood from the pain she’s been reconciling. It’s also her heartfelt delivery that makes her one of the most recognizable rock acts—not to mention her unmistakable skeleton uniform. Today, she’s shared a cover of Tom Waits‘ “Day After Tomorrow” with the same kind of affecting performance that makes it seem like the track’s lyrics were taken from that same part of her brain that gave us Punisher last year.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”. Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.”. The track...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Phoebe Bridgers Reimagines Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” For Annual Christmas Cover [Listen]

Phoebe Bridgers has released her 2021 Christmas cover, an enchanting reimagination of Tom Waits‘ “Day After Tomorrow”. This continues a years-long tradition of sharing holiday covers and follows 2020’s take on Merle Haggard‘s “If We Make It Through December“. Bridgers’ rendition of “Day After Tomorrow”—which originally appeared on Waits’ 2004...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Marcus Mumford Sings In Phoebe Bridgers' Choir For Day After Tomorrow Cover

For the past several years, Phoebe Bridgers has covered a holiday song to raise money for charity. This year, she chose Tom Waits' "Day After Tomorrow." Though the song is about a soldier returning home from war, it does have a place in the holiday song canon because it features a choir singing "Silent Night" over jingle bells. And Marcus Mumford was part of that choir.
MUSIC
Spin

Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Reflects on Phoebe Bridgers Giving New Life to ‘Iris’ and Flaunts His Jersey Pride

For Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik, he never intended to make a Christmas album, but he needed a challenge. “I think we were all looking for some sort of solace and comfort during [COVID], and I love Christmas,” the bandleader says over the phone from his New Jersey home. While he and his collaborators remained in their own bubble which could admittedly be “a pain in the ass,” it was an experiment in process that he learned to embrace. “I barely played any guitar on record because I couldn’t,” he recalls. “I don’t understand that kind of music.” Instead, he absorbed what he could from musicians who were “better than him.”
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Natalie Hemby perform on CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions”

If you like to sleep in on Saturdays (especially when it’s a holiday weekend!) you may have missed Highwomen member and acclaimed singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby perform three songs on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions”. Hemby shared a trio of songs from her new album Pins & Needles, including the title...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers Discuss Touring And More On Instagram Live Chat

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have engaged in a discussion via Instagram Live, after both appeared on the television program Austin City Limits. You can watch the chat below. The two singer-songwriters both appeared on the December 4 episode of the PBS show, showcasing performances filmed at Austin’s Moody Theatre...
CELEBRITIES
meteamedia.org

‘Moon Song’ by Phoebe Bridgers

I contemplated for a while which Phoebe Bridgers song I wanted to choose as the saddest, but in all honesty they are all sad. However, I was unable to stop thinking about the lyric “when you saw the dead little bird, you started crying / but you know the killer doesn’t understand.” Earlier in the song Bridgers sings about returning to the door of someone she cares about like a dog giving its owner a dead bird. To the dog, it is a gift representing its love for its human, but to a person it is sick and twisted. To Bridgers, her love is a gift, but to the other person it is unnecessary. This juxtaposition remains one of the best I have ever heard. The entirety of the album “Punisher” is extremely saddening, but there is something very special about “Moon Song” that makes it one of the most memorable songs from the album.
MUSIC
slpecho.com

Cut Through the Noise: Phoebe Bridgers, Mckenna Grace, The Regrettes

Welcome to “Cut Through the Noise,” an entertainment column from the St. Louis Park Echo covering new music releases. Every week, a different Echo staffer takes on the role as writer, reviewing recent single releases from a variety of artists. Phoebe Bridgers — ‘Day After Tomorrow’ ★★★★★. This year for...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Stereogum

Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Olivia Rodrigo Share Austin City Limits Episode, Compare Backstage Riders In Instagram Chat

Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo shared an episode of Austin City Limits that aired on PBS over the weekend. The pair performed separately from the Moody Theater in Austin a few days apart this past October. It was one of Rodrigo’s few proper live sets since the release of the pop star’s debut album Sour earlier this year, though it was just one of Bridgers’ many performances in support of last year’s Punisher.
MUSIC
happymag.tv

I Know Leopard Performs ‘Good As What You Give’ Live at Enmore

For the past decade, I Know Leopard has been a beacon in the Australian indie-pop scene. Their style is fresh but undoubtedly wears its influences on its sleeve, with their singles bathed in the glow of the golden era of pop and soft rock. The latest addition to this celebrated...
MUSIC
thecollegevoice.org

Spooky Christmas Music: Phoebe Bridgers’s Seasonal Genre

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash. When considering Phoebe Bridgers, Christmas music certainly isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but the indie-alt singer-songwriter, known for her haunting vocals and lyrical prowess, also dabbles in the realm of holiday music, releasing five season-appropriate covers in the past four years. Starting off with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 2017, Bridgers updates the well-known classic with a beautifully ethereal spin, evoking a sense of nostalgia more so than hope for the coming holiday. The next year she released a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song,” which has an upbeat tempo that superbly parallels with heartbreaking lyrics that chronicle the unique sadness that oftentimes comes with the holiday season: “you don’t have to be alone to be lonesome / it’s easy to forget / the sadness comes crashing like a brick through the window / and it’s Christmas so no one can fix it.” Her 2019 release signaled a thematic shift in the holiday covers, as she released “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” paying homage to Simon & Garfunkel’s track of the same name, which features vocals of “Silent Night” overlaid by a mock-version of the seven o’clock news, displaying, as journalist Bruce Eder claims, “a grim and ironic (and prophetic) comment on the state of the United States in 1966.” Bridgers’s version functions much in the same way, but instead of news reports on Vietnam, the Civil Rights movement, and Nixon, the newscast references Trump, police brutality, and Roe V. Wade. 2019’s commentary on the state of our nation was followed by a cover of Merle Haggard’s 1973 track “If We Make it Through December,” which tells the story of a parent who is unable to provide a proper Christmas for their child due to being laid off. “If we make it through December we’ll be fine,” sings Bridgers in an eerily apropos line which alludes not only the financial hardships brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the generalized unease and global despair, waiting month by month for life to look a little brighter by its end.
MUSIC
The Press

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal go Instagram official

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal go Instagram official. Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal - who first connected after sharing flirty messages on social media last year - have gone public with their romance, after Phoebe shared a picture of them on her Instagram account.
INTERNET

