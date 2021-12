This 1965 Dodge Coronet boasts the ultimate Mopar powerhouse and is ready to show the world what it was made for. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding the legendary 426 ci Mopar Hemi powerhouse. First, a car would show up to a track day surrounded by 440s, 383s, and GM/ Ford dragsters with striking exterior and mechanical modifications. Next, automotive enthusiasts would watch the cars closely to know what was under the hood. Then, with the power of the Hemi V8, that one car would stomp all over the competition like they were nothing. This car is a perfect example of that "take what's yours with no apologies" attitude as it pays tribute to the classic racers of old.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO