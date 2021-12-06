ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dnr, Horoscopes Dec. 6

Daily News-Record
 2 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Plans are vulnerable to getting foiled by the smallest mistakes, such as a typo or misheard instruction. Double-check times, dates and addresses. Make sure everyone is on the same page. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Emotional highs can verge on unbearable. Of course, no one likes...

Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, December 2021

The sun is in your sign, Sagittarius, bringing a celebratory atmosphere! You’re feeling revitalized and excited to take on the next year. The sun is a symbol of will, passion, and creativity, and you’re reconnecting with your sense of purpose. You may also be in a nostalgic mood at the...
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 12/08/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Doing damage control every time a friend changes her mind eventually damages you. Walk away. It's the only way you can help her to help herself. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today's Mars/Jupiter square gets you to take the big plunge. You may ask what's possessed you, but three weeks from now you'll know the reason why.
LIFESTYLE
#Dnr#Horoscopes#Aries#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Libra
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 8, 2021: Ian Somerhalder, refuse to let anyone discourage you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Teala Dunn, 25; Ian Somerhalder, 43; Teri Hatcher, 57; James Galway, 82. Happy Birthday: Set goals, and take the liberty to pour your time and skills into making your dream come true. Refuse to let anyone discourage you or meddle in your plans. A positive attitude, realistic approach and moderate budget will support the results you anticipate. Show passion and determination, and you will get the assistance you require and gain the respect you deserve. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 26, 33, 35, 44.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
The Day

Your stars Dec. 8

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Call on friends and allies, and you'll get the backup you need to get things done on time. Use your intelligence, knowledge and experience to outmaneuver anyone trying to stand in your way. Search for the truth, and make wise decisions. 4 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 6

Although this eclipse season officially culminated with last Saturday’s solar eclipse in Sagittarius, its aftereffects can still be felt this week. The dust is still settling, and you’ll only end up frustrated if you expect the conflict this eclipse stirred up, or the questions it raised, to be resolved already. New stories are still unfolding, and they refuse to be rushed. You can’t force change to come more quickly; you can only keep showing up to do your own small part. You might feel like you’re moving too slowly, but as long as you’re moving at all, then you’re doing exactly what you need to.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Dec. 2-8

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):. "All my days I have longed equally to travel the right road and to take my own errant path," wrote Norwegian-Danish novelist Sigrid Undset. I think she succeeded in doing both. She won a Nobel Prize for Literature. Her trilogy about a 14th-century Norwegian woman was translated into 80 languages. I conclude that for her — as well as for you in the coming weeks and months — traveling the right road and taking your own errant path will be the same thing.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

What’s It Really Like To Date A Sagittarius? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Sagittarians are very open minded when it comes to dating, and they like to be with people who challenge them to look at the world differently. They might be drawn to partners who are from different backgrounds or who grew up in another country, as they always want to be learning from their relationships. When you’re dating a Sagittarius, what you see is what you get. They’re very honest, and they won’t be afraid to tell their partner exactly how they feel. However, at times they may need to be more sensitive to the feelings of others, especially when voicing their strong opinions and beliefs. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Sagittarius.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 5

Today’s Birthday (12/05/21) Expand communication channels this year. Widen circles of influence with steady contribution. Winter illuminates you from within, recharging your physical performance this spring. Slowing to process summer changes and transitions inspires autumn dreams, visions and plans. Get the word out for what you love. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Aquarius: You don’t have to make a move if you aren’t ready

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Miley Cyrus, 29; Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 54; Robin Roberts, 61; Bruce Hornsby, 67. Happy Birthday: Pick up the pace, and knock off all the items on your to-do list this year. The time has come to act responsibly and put unfinished business to rest. Concentrate on gaining freedom to live life in a manner that is meaningful to you. Relieve stress by putting health, finances and promises to rest. Pursue your dreams. Your numbers are 3, 12, 20, 28, 37, 43, 49.
CELEBRITIES
higherperspectives.com

This Week's Horoscope Shifts Focus Into The Unknown, Here's How Each Zodiac Should Be Cautious

Brought to you by our friend Kelli Fox at Astrology.TV. It's a very busy astrological week, which will see a heavy focus on the known versus the unknown, or the truth versus fantasy. We start on Monday with a Sun-Jupiter square which cautions against exaggeration or bluffing, ahead of a very volatile Mars-Uranus opposition on Wednesday – this aspect focuses on challenges to the status quo and underlines a rebellious vibe.
LIFESTYLE

